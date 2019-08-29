Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Trump cancels trip to Poland due to hurricane threat

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence
President Trump is sending Vice President Mike Pence to Poland in his place this weekend.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press )
By Chris MegerianStaff Writer 
Aug. 29, 2019
2:04 PM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump said Thursday that he was canceling his planned weekend trip to Poland, and will send Vice President Pence instead, because a major hurricane appears headed toward Florida.

“It is very important for me to be here,” Trump said at the start of a White House Rose Garden ceremony. “The storm looks like it could be a very, very big one indeed.”

Hurricane Dorian, which already has caused flooding and wind damage in parts of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is expected to make landfall on Florida’s Atlantic coast on Monday, though its path could shift.

Trump had been scheduled fly to Warsaw on Saturday and spend two nights there. He was expected to participate in a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the German invasion of Poland that marked the start of World War II.

Advertisement

Trump has embraced closer ties with Poland and its right-wing government, and he said Thursday that he will reschedule his trip. He already has visited Poland once, and Polish President Andrzej Duda visited the White House on June 12.

The trip was expected to focus in part on deepening security ties. The Pentagon plans to deploy an additional 1,000 troops to Poland, bolstering a force of about 4,500 already there.

The president’s ill-fated trip already had drawn controversy when he abruptly scrubbed a planned state visit to Denmark, which was scheduled to take place after he left Poland.

Trump canceled that leg of the trip after Denmark’s prime minister brushed off his interest in purchasing Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, calling the notion “absurd.” Trump later called her comments “nasty.”

Politics
Newsletters
Get our twice-weekly Politics newsletter
Chris Megerian
Follow Us
Chris Megerian covers the White House and President Trump from the Los Angeles Times’ D.C. bureau. He previously wrote about the Russia investigation, the 2016 presidential campaign and the 2015 United Nations summit on global warming in Paris. While based in Sacramento, he reported on Gov. Jerry Brown, climate change policies, California politics and state finances. Before joining The Times in January 2012, he spent three years covering politics and law enforcement at the Star-Ledger in New Jersey. He grew up in Massachusetts and graduated from Emory University in Atlanta.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement