Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Kurt Volker, Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, resigns, U.S. official says

Kurt Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, was brought into the Trump administration by former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to serve as an envoy to Ukraine.
Kurt Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, was brought into the Trump administration by former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to serve as an envoy to Ukraine.
(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Sep. 27, 2019
6:38 PM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

Kurt Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO caught in the middle of a whistleblower complaint over President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, resigned Friday from his post as special envoy to the Eastern European nation, according to a U.S. official.

The official said Volker told Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Friday of his decision to leave the job, following disclosures that he had connected Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani with Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family over allegedly corrupt business dealings.

Politics
Full coverage: Notes of Trump’s call with Ukraine released as Democrats open impeachment investigation
Trump Impeachment Transcript
Politics
Full coverage: Notes of Trump’s call with Ukraine released as Democrats open impeachment investigation
The White House released notes of a call between President Trump and Ukraine’s leader. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will open an impeachment inquiry.

Giuliani has said he was in frequent contact with Volker about his efforts. The State Department had no immediate comment on his resignation and has said only that Volker put Giuliani in touch with an aide to Ukraine’s president.

Pompeo said Thursday that as far as he knew, all State Department employees had acted appropriately in dealing with Ukraine.

Advertisement

Volker was brought into the Trump administration by former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to serve as envoy for Ukraine. He worked in a volunteer capacity and had retained his job as head of the John McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University. Arizona State’s student newspaper was the first to report his resignation.

Politics
Newsletter
Get our twice-weekly Politics newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement