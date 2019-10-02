Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Pompeo acknowledges that he was on Ukraine call between Trump and Zelensky

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo watches an Armed Forces welcome ceremony Sept. 30 for the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo watches an Armed Forces welcome ceremony Sept. 30 for the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
By Chris MegerianStaff Writer 
Oct. 2, 2019
5:22 AM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo acknowledged Wednesday that he was listening to the conversation when President Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for help investigating Trump’s political rivals.

“I was on the phone call,” Pompeo told reporters in Rome, where he is traveling this week.

Asked if the call raised any red flags in his mind, Pompeo did not respond. He said U.S. policy toward the country has consistently been “about helping Ukrainians to get graft and corruption outside of their government and to help now this new government in Ukraine build a successful and thriving economy.”

It’s common practice for diplomats, intelligence officials and others to listen to a call between heads of state. A whistleblower complaint involving Trump’s conversation with Zelensky estimated that a dozen U.S. officials were on the line.

Advertisement

The statement draws Pompeo closer to a political crisis that has threatened Trump’s presidency by sparking impeachment proceedings.

The State Department has already been under close scrutiny. House Democrats are seeking depositions from five current and former officials, and the former U.S. special representative to Ukraine is scheduled to appear Thursday.

The State Department’s inspector general is also expected to appear Wednesday on Capitol Hill to provide information to several committees.

The impeachment inquiry centers on the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky. When Zelensky mentions his desire for military aid, Trump asks for a “favor,” according to a White House account of the call.

Advertisement

Trump wanted Zelensky to look into CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm that worked with Democrats during the 2016 campaign, and former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential Democratic opponent in the 2020 election.

Politics
Newsletter
Get our twice-weekly Politics newsletter
Chris Megerian
Follow Us
Chris Megerian covers the White House and President Trump from the Los Angeles Times’ D.C. bureau. He previously wrote about the Russia investigation, the 2016 presidential campaign and the 2015 United Nations summit on global warming in Paris. While based in Sacramento, he reported on Gov. Jerry Brown, climate change policies, California politics and state finances. Before joining The Times in January 2012, he spent three years covering politics and law enforcement at the Star-Ledger in New Jersey. He grew up in Massachusetts and graduated from Emory University in Atlanta.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement