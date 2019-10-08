Trump administration orders top diplomat not to speak in House impeachment inquiry

The Trump administration directed a U.S. ambassador to not appear for a scheduled deposition as part of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into the president today.

Gordon Sondland, a U.S. diplomat to the European Union, was set to speak this week in addition to Marie Yovanovitch, who was abruptly ousted as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in May.

Sondland was named in a series of text messages that were recently released by House investigators in the probe focused on President Trump’s outreach to foreign governments to help him win reelection in 2020.

The messages came out after a 10-hour interview with one of the diplomats, Kurt Volker, who stepped down as special envoy to Ukraine amid the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

According to the messages, top U.S. diplomats including Sondland appeared to encourage Ukraine’s president to conduct an investigation with ties to Biden’s family in exchange for a visit to Washington with Trump.

In the exchange, Sondland said Trump “really wants the deliverable,” referring to Ukraine’s commitment to conduct the investigation.

Since the inquiry was announced, the president’s allies have resisted Democrats’ demands for documents and testimony. In response, Democratic leaders have said that attempts by the Trump administration to slow the effort could lead to obstruction charges if articles of impeachment are drafted over the president’s request to the Ukraine government.



House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff said at a news conference last week that the investigation will challenge attempts from the White House to stonewall the investigation.

“The White House needs to understand that any action like that that forces us to litigate or have to consider litigation will be considered further evidence of obstruction of justice,” Schiff said.

He added that any such action could signal that officials are trying to conceal facts that would corroborate allegations in a whistleblower complaint that triggered the inquiry into Trump.

“They just need to know that even as they try to undermine our ability to find the facts around the president’s effort to coerce a foreign leader to create dirt that he can use against a political opponent, that they will be strengthening the case on obstruction if they behave that way,” Schiff said.