Nonpartisan commission announces sites and dates for 2020 presidential debates

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren
Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren embrace after a Democratic presidential primary debate in Detroit on July 30.
(Associated Press)
Oct. 11, 2019
11:14 AM
WASHINGTON — 

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has announced sites and dates for three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate, to be held just weeks before election day in 2020.

The presidential debates are set for Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.; Oct. 15 at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville.

One vice presidential debate has been scheduled, for Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The commission says that to qualify for the debates, candidates must appear on enough state ballots to have a mathematical chance of winning a majority in the electoral college and have at least 15% support nationally in five polls chosen in advance by the commission.

