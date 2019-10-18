Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Trump taps Dan Brouillette for top job at Energy Department

Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette
Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette at the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, last month.
(Jon Gambrell / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 18, 2019
1:05 PM
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump says he is nominating a deputy to Energy Secretary Rick Perry to replace him in the top job at the Energy Department.

Trump tweeted Friday that Dan Brouillette’s experience in the area is “unparalleled” and calls him a “total professional.”

Trump also praised Perry, who plans to leave the Energy Department at the end of the year.

Perry’s departure comes as he is under scrutiny over the role he played in the president’s dealings with Ukraine, the focus of an ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
