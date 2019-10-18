Trump taps Dan Brouillette for top job at Energy Department

President Trump says he is nominating a deputy to Energy Secretary Rick Perry to replace him in the top job at the Energy Department.

Trump tweeted Friday that Dan Brouillette’s experience in the area is “unparalleled” and calls him a “total professional.”

....He is also my friend! At the same time, I am pleased to nominate Deputy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be the new Secretary of Energy. Dan’s experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

Trump also praised Perry, who plans to leave the Energy Department at the end of the year.

Perry’s departure comes as he is under scrutiny over the role he played in the president’s dealings with Ukraine, the focus of an ongoing impeachment inquiry.