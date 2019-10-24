Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Politics

Rep. Tim Ryan drops out of Democratic presidential race

Tim Ryan
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention in Manchester, N.H., on Sept. 7.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Oct. 24, 2019
12:50 AM
WASHINGTON — 

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio is dropping out of the presidential race.

Ryan, who failed to gain traction and qualify for recent Democratic debates, announced his withdrawal Thursday on Twitter.

The political moderate said he will instead seek reelection next year to his U.S. House seat.

Ryan says he ran to give voice to the forgotten people and businesses in the country that have been left behind and he wants to continue that in his congressional race. Ryan ran unsuccessfully in 2016 to replace Nancy Pelosi as House minority leader.

The congressman’s most recent fundraising report showed he had only $158,000 on hand.

