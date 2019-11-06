Top Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor threatened to quit over ‘nightmare’ Trump demand, transcript shows

House Democrats have released a 324-page transcript of the testimony last month by William B. Taylor Jr., the top U.S. official in Ukraine who was the first witness to provide evidence of a quid pro quo in the President Trump impeachment inquiry.

Taylor recounted for lawmakers last month how Trump directly prevented the release of military aid to Ukraine until the country’s leaders publicly announced an investigation of alleged corruption by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats in the room for Taylor’s deposition on Oct. 22 said it was remarkably “thorough.” His account has since been corroborated by other officials, including Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union who amended his testimony earlier this week after claiming that depositions given by others involved, namely Taylor, had “refreshed” his memory about his telling Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky that the security aid wouldn’t be delivered until a public statement was made about an investigation.

Taylor described a Sept. 1 phone call with Sondland, who “told me that President Trump had told him that he wants President Zelensky to state publicly that Ukraine will investigate Burisma and alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.”

Advertisement

He continued: “Ambassador Sondland also told me that he now recognized that he had made a mistake by earlier telling Ukrainian officials to whom he spoke that a White House meeting with President Zelensky was dependent on a public announcement of investigations. In fact, Ambassador Sondland said everything was dependent on such an announcement, including security assistance. He said that President Trump wanted President Zelensky in a box by making public statement [sic] about ordering such investigations.”

Taylor also explained a Sept. 8 text message to Sondland where he described such a public statement by Ukraine as “a nightmare” and threatened to resign if such a statement were made to satisfy Trump’s demands and pressure from Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani’s unofficial diplomatic channel, especially because there was still no guarantee the aid would be released. Security aid is vital to the country’s ability to defend itself against incursions by Russia.

The nightmare, Taylor explained, was that Zelensky would mention Burisma, the natural gas company where Biden’s son Hunter served for five years on the board, “get himself in big trouble in [the U.S.] and probably in his country as well, and the security assistance would not be released.”

Advertisement

Such a scenario, Taylor worried, would weaken Ukraine and further embolden Russia.

“The Russians want to know how much support the Ukrainians are going to get in general, but also what kind of support from the Americans,” Taylor told lawmakers. “So the Russians are loving, would love, the humiliation of Zelensky at the hand of the Americans, and would give the Russians a freer hand, and I would quit.”

Taylor was explicit in two issues that are central to the investigation: that Trump was demanding an investigation that could impact the 2020 campaign in exchange for a White House visit and that the Ukrainians wanted no part of it.

“It was becoming clear to the Ukrainians that, in order to get this meeting that they wanted, they would have to commit to pursuing these investigations,” Taylor testified.

He said that Ukraine’s former finance minister Oleksandr Danylyuk “understood — and I’m sure that he briefed President Zelensky, I’m sure they had this conversation” that “opening those investigations, in particular on Burisma, would have involved Ukraine in the 2020 election campaign. He did not want to do that.”

Taylor, who came out of retirement in June to serve as a special U.S. envoy to Ukraine, will be the first of two witnesses to recount their private testimony in a public setting, as the impeachment inquiry enters a new, more television-friendly phase.

Taylor and George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of State, are scheduled to testify in a public hearing Nov. 13, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) announced Wednesday.

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie L. “Masha” Yovanovitch, who was recalled from her post by Trump, is scheduled to testify next Friday in a public hearing.

Advertisement

Yovanovitch’s initial testimony was released this week.

Schiff, whom Republicans have attacked for presiding over what they claim is a partisan impeachment process, told reporters Wednesday that the public hearings will allow the public to hear the evidence and “to evaluate the witnesses for themselves, to make their own determinations about the credibility of the witnesses, but also to learn first-hand about the facts of the president’s misconduct.”

Despite the mounting evidence of the quid pro quo, Republicans have continued to excuse the president’s actions. In recent days, several GOP senators said that such behavior, however problematic, doesn’t rise to the level of a crime or isn’t an impeachable offense.

On Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, offered a new defense, suggesting that the Trump White House was too inept to execute a quid pro quo.

“What I can tell you about the Trump policy toward the Ukraine, it was incoherent, it depends on who you talk to,” Graham told reporters. “They seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo.”