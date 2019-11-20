Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Politics

Buttigieg counters Gabbard’s questioning of his foreign policy experience

Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Buttigieg at Democratic presidential primary debate
Tulsi Gabbard took a shot at Pete Buttigieg at Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, saying he supported sending U.S. troops into Mexico to fight drug cartels, which he called “outlandish.”
(Getty Images)
By Melissa Gomez
Matt Pearce
Nov. 20, 2019
9:33 PM
Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard took a shot at South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s lack of experience on foreign policy during the last hour of Wednesday’s Democratic debate.

Gabbard said his inexperience was evident when he said he would support sending American troops into Mexico to fight the drug cartels, but Buttigieg challenged her accusation.

“I know it’s par for the course in Washington to take remarks out of context, but that is outlandish even by the standards of today’s politics,” he said.

“Are you saying that you didn’t say that?” she shot back.

“I was talking about U.S.-Mexico cooperation,” Buttigieg said. “Do you seriously think anybody on this stage is proposing invading Mexico?”

Sean Savett, a member of the Buttigieg campaign’s communications team, tweeted out a partial transcript of the statement to which Gabbard referred.

Buttigieg, asked about how he would deal with cartels at the southern border, said that in the context of a partnership with security cooperation, he would send troops to the border, according to the transcript.

On the debate stage, Buttigieg then went on the counterattack, citing Gabbard’s lack of judgment in deciding to meet with Syrian leader Bashar Assad. “I would not have sat down with a murderous dictator like that,” he said.

Gabbard defended her oft-criticized visit by citing the examples of previous presidents meeting with leaders of the Soviet Union: Ronald Reagan meeting with Mikhail S. Gorbachev, John F. Kennedy meeting with Nikita Khrushchev, and Franklin D. Roosevelt meeting with Joseph Stalin.

At least two of those summits come with asterisks, however: The United States and the Soviet Union were allies against Nazi Germany when Stalin and Roosevelt met during World War II, and Kennedy’s meeting with Khrushchev in 1961 has long been regarded as a diplomatic disaster that was soon followed by the Cuban missile crisis.

Melissa Gomez
Melissa Gomez is a reporter covering the 2020 presidential campaign. She joined the Los Angeles Times in 2018 after graduating from the University of Florida. She is a proud native Floridian.
Matt Pearce
Matt Pearce is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the 2020 presidential election.
