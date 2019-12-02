Trump campaign bars Bloomberg News from rallies

President Trump’s reelection campaign has banned Bloomberg News from covering its rallies and other public events, citing what it calls a biased coverage policy by the media company of one of his Democratic rivals.

The news organization, owned by billionaire and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, has declared it will not investigate the former New York City mayor or any of his fellow Democrats vying for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination — but will continue to investigate Trump.

“The decision by Bloomberg News to formalize preferential reporting policies is troubling and wrong,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a written statement.

He called on Bloomberg to rescind its policy, saying most news organizations “don’t announce their biases so publicly.”

“Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events,” Parscale said. “We will determine whether to engage with individual reporters or answer inquiries from Bloomberg News on a case-by-case basis.”

John Micklethwait, Bloomberg News editor in chief, defended the decision.

“The accusation of bias couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said. “We have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate in 2015 and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign.”