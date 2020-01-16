White House hold on U.S. aid to Ukraine violated federal law, GAO concludes

A nonpartisan government watchdog agency said Thursday that President Trump violated federal law by withholding congressionally approved aid to Ukraine last summer – an action at the heart of the impeachment effort.

The law “does not permit the president to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law,” the Government Accountability Office said in a report issued Thursday morning.

The agency report says that while Congress makes laws, including those deciding how public money is spent, “the president is not vested with the power to ignore or amend any such duly enacted law.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) called the report a “bombshell legal opinion” that “demonstrates, without a doubt, that the Trump administration illegally withheld security assistance from Ukraine.”

Advertisement

The House impeached the president last month for abusing his office and obstructing Congress’ investigation, arguing that he withheld about $400 million in aid and a White House meeting with Trump in hopes of getting Ukraine’s president to announce an investigation into his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden’s son.

The GAO report was released just hours before the Senate was to formally receive the articles of impeachment from House Democrats and begin a series of pretrial proceedings. At noon Eastern time, the articles will arrive in the Senate and be read on the Senate floor.

At 2 p.m., Senate President Pro Tempore Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) -- the longest-serving Senate Republican -- is slated to swear in Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who will preside over the trial. Roberts would then swear in all 100 members of the Senate.

The Senate is then expected to recess for the day and start the trial in earnest on Tuesday. From then on, the Senate is required to meet each day – Monday through Saturday – at 1 p.m. to hear the case.

