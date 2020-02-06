Democratic Party chairman calls for Iowa recount

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee called Thursday for a full recount in the party’s botched Iowa caucuses as new questions emerged about the integrity of the vote tally in the first contest of the 2020 presidential race.

“Enough is enough,” party Chairman Tom Perez said on Twitter. “In light of the problems that have emerged in the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.”

The statement came as the state party was nearing the end of a chaotic vote count plagued by major problems and delays since it began Monday night. With 97% of the precincts reporting, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., was just a whisker ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 26.2% to 26.1%.

Regardless of any recount, the party’s failure to report reliable results after three days is sure to heighten calls for Democrats to drop the Iowa caucuses as the opening contest in their presidential nomination process.

