Politics

New Hampshire voters turn out in record number for Democratic presidential primary election

New Hampshire primary
Voters walk past people holding campaign signs outside the Webster Elementary School polling site in Manchester, N.H., on Tuesday. Voters surpassed the 2008 record for ballots cast in the Democratic primary election.
(Getty Images)
By Melissa GomezStaff Writer 
Feb. 12, 2020
4:55 PM
Voters in New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday set a state party record, following lower-than-expected turnout in Iowa.

The total of 300,622 ballots surpassed the state’s previous record from the 2008 primary, when 288,672 ballots were cast, according to the secretary of state.

For Democrats trying to gauge interest in the race, that was a welcome contrast to turnout in the Iowa caucuses Feb. 3. Party leaders had anticipated the turnout in Iowa might top the nearly 240,000 who showed up in 2008. But despite the close race and the eagerness of many Democrats to defeat President Trump, turnout barely beat the 170,000 mark from 2016.

On Tuesday in New Hampshire, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders edged out the rest of the field, with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg close behind and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar in third place.

In the Republican primary presidential election, 156,418 ballots were cast, 85% for President Trump. His main challenger, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, received 9% of the vote.

Tuesday’s results signaled the end for some campaigns, with three Democratic candidates — entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick — announcing they were dropping out.

The Democratic candidates will now compete in Nevada, where voters will have the chance to either participate in early voting or caucus on Feb. 22.

Campaign 2020
Melissa Gomez
Melissa Gomez is a reporter covering the 2020 presidential campaign. She joined the Los Angeles Times in 2018 after graduating from the University of Florida. She is a proud native Floridian.
