New Hampshire primary 2020: Live updates

After millions of dollars and thousands of hours spent on the campaign trail, the Democratic presidential race has hit its first primary election — New Hampshire, the state that has launched the careers of several presidents and dashed the hopes of many also-rans.

Polls show Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont holding the lead here — he won the state’s primary handily in 2016. The big question marks involve the order of finish behind him: Will Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., continue his improbable success so far and run a strong second, or have the attacks from his rivals brought his campaign back to earth? Will Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota sustain her last-minute surge in polls and move into third ahead of Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden?

On the ground in New Hampshire, reporters Mark Z. Barabak, Caroline S. Engelmayer, Evan Halper, Janet Hook and Melanie Mason will be out with the candidates and talking to voters, bringing you up-to-speed on the final hours before polls close tonight at 4 p.m. PST. Then stay with us for news and analysis of what the results mean.

PHOTOS: 2020 New Hampshire primary