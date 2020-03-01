Bernie Sanders reports big fundraising haul in February, setting him up for Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders continues to raise money from small donors at a dizzying clip heading into the key Super Tuesday primaries in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Even on one of the most disappointing days of his campaign this cycle, when Sanders finished far behind former Vice President Joe Biden in South Carolina’s primary Saturday, he broke a personal fundraising record. The campaign received $4.5 million that day, more than any other day since the Vermont senator launched his 2020 bid.

Sanders brought in $46 million in February, according to figures provided by the campaign. It came from 2.2 million donations. The campaign reported that 350,000 people who gave had not previously contributed to the Vermonter’s 2020 bid.

The big cash haul was a reminder that Sanders remains well-equipped to continue amassing delegates when California and 13 other states vote on Tuesday.

Sanders is leading in several of those states, including California, where he is far ahead of his rivals. Although Biden’s huge win in South Carolina positions him well to compete, the former vice president’s war chest is dwarfed by that of Sanders and billionaire Michael R. Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who has already spent half a billion dollars of his own money on his campaign.

“The senator’s multigenerational, multiracial working-class coalition keeps fueling his campaign for transformational change a few bucks at a time,” Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said. “We’re especially proud that of the more than 2 million donations we received this month, over 1.4 million were from voters in states that vote on Super Tuesday.”

More than 1.9 million people have given to the Sanders campaign so far, according to the campaign, and the average contribution remains $19. Sanders’ campaign is the first to release its February fundraising numbers.