Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Harry Reid endorses Joe Biden for president; Amy Klobuchar also plans to back him

Joe Biden and Harry Reid
Harry Reid, left, with Joe Biden in December 2016. The former Senate majority leader endorsed Biden’s presidential bid on Monday.
(Getty Images)
By Seema MehtaStaff Writer 
March 2, 2020
10:53 AM
Share

Former Sen. Majority Leader Harry Reid endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential bid on Monday, saying the former vice president’s resume and stability make him the best candidate to beat President Trump. And Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who ended her presidential campaign Monday, also plans to back the former vice president, according to a campaign aide.

“President Donald Trump has done unspeakable damage to our country, our institutions and the rule of law. Democrats need a candidate who can assemble the largest, most diverse coalition possible to defeat Trump and lead our country following the trauma of Trump’s presidency,” Reid said. “That candidate is Joe Biden.”

The move is not entirely surprising given that Reid and Biden were allies who served in the nation’s capital together for decades, including a 22-year overlap in the U.S. Senate. Reid was also staying neutral prior to last month’s Nevada caucuses to avoid putting a finger on the scale of the third Democratic presidential nominating contest in the nation.

But Reid’s endorsement comes at a time of growing establishment embrace of Biden as moderate Democrats’ only hope of stopping Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ march to the nomination.

Advertisement

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and former Sens. Barbara Boxer of California and Blanche Lincoln of Arkansas all announced their support for the former vice president after he overwhelmingly won the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

The strong showing in the Palmetto State gave new life to Biden’s campaign, but it’s unclear how much momentum this will give Biden tomorrow on Super Tuesday, when California and 13 other states hold primaries.

Politics
Who are the Democratic candidates for president?
cadidates032020.jpg
Politics
Who are the Democratic candidates for president?
Here are the five major Democratic candidates running to face President Trump in 2020.

PoliticsCampaign 2020
Newsletter
Get our Essential Politics newsletter

The latest news, analysis and insights from our bureau chiefs in Sacramento and D.C.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Seema Mehta
Follow Us
Seema Mehta is a reporter covering the 2020 presidential campaign. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 1998 and recently completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement