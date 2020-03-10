Trump lobbies skeptical Republicans on economic stimulus to combat coronavirus fears

President Trump traveled to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to discuss steps to protect Americans from the spreading coronavirus and press Senate Republicans to pass an economic relief plan to address its impact.

Trump said he would pitch “very, very strong steps for people coming into our country,” but provided no other details of his proposal while speaking to reporters during a White House meeting with health insurance industry executives.

He said he is working with the travel sector, after his aides earlier suggested its industries may need tax relief.

“We are working very, very closely with the cruise industry,” Trump said, noting that the airline industry could also get some help from Washington. “We’ll be helping them through this patch.”

In a press conference Monday, Trump said he would be discussing a possible payroll tax cut or another form of “very substantial relief.”

Republicans on Capitol Hill have so far been cool to the idea of an immediate economic stimulus package, saying that it is too soon to know exactly which policies are warranted or to what extent.

“At this point I am not ruling anything out, but obviously whatever we do, there has to be a really good rationale for it,” said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the Republican whip.

Democrats have their own ideas, such as requiring employers to provide paid sick leave and additional unemployment insurance. In the House, Democrats have made preparations to enact legislation as soon as this week, although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) has not committed to a timetable.

“I don’t know that we can be ready this week, but we can introduce this week. We can introduce it and we may be ready this week,” she said, citing the need to get the legislation written and analyzed for cost.

So far, there is no sign of the parties working together on any kind of bipartisan measure, and for now, Congress is scheduled to be on recess next week.

Republicans have said they would listen to the White House’s pitch with open minds and have widely accepted that an economic stimulus will likely be needed eventually.

“Everybody ought to understand this is going to cost us billions and billions of dollars,” Sen. Richard M. Burr (R-N.C.) said of the coronavirus.

Trump will be joined in the Senate GOP closed-door lunch meeting by Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and economic advisor Larry Kudlow.

Trump on Monday promised there would also be help for hourly wage earners “so that they can be in a position where they’re not going to ever miss a paycheck.” Kudlow last week suggested that the administration supports tax deferments for the tourism sector, an idea that Democrats on Capitol Hill have protested.