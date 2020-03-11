House Democrats to vote on economic stimulus bill to combat coronavirus impact

Even as bipartisan talks continue over how Congress can respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus, House Democrats said they would pass a bill as soon as Thursday that includes enhanced unemployment benefits, paid sick leave and a boost in the availability of food stamps — but without the big payroll tax cut President Trump wants.

House Democrats plan to release a bill later Wednesday, said Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.).

The bill, which is likely to serve as an opening position in the bipartisan talks, is expected to hew closely to what Democrats have already outlined. It is unclear if the Trump administration or the Senate will support it.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin have begun negotiating a bipartisan package, though that legislation is expected to take longer. Pelosi informed Mnuchin about the House legislation Wednesday morning, Hoyer said.

By passing the House bill, Democrats may also hope to insulate themselves from public criticism that Congress is moving too slowly to respond to the health crisis. Lawmakers are scheduled to leave town Thursday afternoon for a weeklong recess.

And there are questions about whether that break might be extended. While Pelosi has insisted that Congress won’t postpone future sessions if lawmakers need to act, Hoyer opened the door to the recess continuing if health experts recommend it.

“We’re making decisions on a day-to-day basis,” Hoyer said.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein told The Times that she now believes Congress should recess because of the virus.

“I’m just now coming to the conclusion that I think this place ought to be shut down,” Feinstein, 86, said in a brief interview in the Capitol. “It’s serious and it’s increasing,” she said of the number of confirmed cases.

Feinstein cited the close quarters of Capitol Hill’s 535 lawmakers and thousands of staff members and the fact that more than 100 visitors go through her office on an average day. As of Wednesday, the Capitol was still also packed with tourists shuttling through the hallways.

Temporarily closing the Capitol “sets an example. I think we’ve got to stop it,” she said, citing the uncertain path of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. “You have to aim to protect people.”

Trump’s proposal to enact a payroll tax holiday to boost consumers’ paychecks has been all but ruled out by Democrats and Republicans in Congress in the short term.

“Neither we nor [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans are very responsive or believe that is a very good suggestion,” Hoyer said, calling it a “nonstarter.”

