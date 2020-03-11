Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Latinos in Arizona and Florida are split between Biden and Sanders, Telemundo poll shows

Sanders and Biden
Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are splitting Latino voters in Arizona and Florida, a recent Telemundo poll found. The two states hold primary contests on Tuesday.
(Paul Sancya, Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)
By Melissa GomezStaff Writer 
March 11, 2020
5:58 PM
Share

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are splitting support from Latinos in Arizona and Florida, where voters will decide between the two in Democratic primaries next week, a recent poll found.

In Arizona, Sanders leads Biden by 47% to 40% among Latinos who say they’re likely to vote in the party primary on Tuesday. In Florida, which votes the same day, the former vice president is up over Sanders 48% to 37%, according to a poll released Wednesday and conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy for Telemundo.

“[Latinos] are certainly not a monolithic vote, and that is on full display in Florida,” Fernand Amandi, a Democratic strategist in Miami, said.

Sanders has done well with Latino voters in states including California and Nevada, but Florida — where Latinos make up a fifth of the state’s electorate — presents a problem for the self-described democratic socialist. The state has a sizable Puerto Rican community, with which he polls well, but it also is home to the largest number of Cuban Americans in the country, and they broadly reject socialism and generally support President Trump.

Advertisement

Politics
California voters choose Bernie Sanders
Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Holds Super Tuesday Night Rally In Vermont
Politics
California voters choose Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders is leading in California, the state with the most delegates up for grabs in the Democratic presidential primary.
More Coverage
Biden wins Texas and 8 other Super Tuesday states; Sanders takes California and 3 more
Five takeaways from Super Tuesday

Amandi noted that many Latinos in Florida, including Cubans and Venezuelans, escaped socialist or communist governments. Some 70% of all Latino voters in the state surveyed said they wouldn’t cast a ballot for a candidate who describes himself as a socialist.

In Arizona, most Latinos are of Mexican ancestry and the electorate leans Democratic. Latino voters in the state prefer both Democratic candidates over Trump — with Sanders beating the president 68% to 23% in a one-on-one matchup, and Biden beating him 72% to 20%.

The poll was conducted after the primary elections on March 3, during which Biden captured 10 of the 14 states up for grabs.

Advertisement

In a head-to-head matchup against the president, Latino voters in Florida prefer Trump over Sanders by 45% to 44%, a number that is within the poll’s margin of error. Biden fared better, beating Trump with those voters surveyed by 58% to 38%. Cuban American voters in Florida strongly prefer Trump to either Democratic candidate: The president beats Sanders 74% to 19% and Biden 70% to 27% among those surveyed.

Politics
Latino evangelical voters face a tug of war in the Trump era
469093_Latino Evangelical voters_16209.jpg
Politics
Latino evangelical voters face a tug of war in the Trump era
‘Because we’re evangelical, people assume we’re Republican, and because we’re Latino, people assume we’re Democrats,’ says the pastor of a Pentecostal church in Florida.

Healthcare is the top concern for Latinos in both states, the poll found, but in Florida, the coronavirus is a close second.

The Telemundo poll surveyed 800 likely Democratic Latino voters in both states March 4-6 for questions about the primary election, and 1,250 Latino voters for questions about the general election. It has a 5% and 4% plus or minus margin for error, respectively.

PoliticsCampaign 2020
Newsletter
Get our Essential Politics newsletter

The latest news, analysis and insights from our bureau chiefs in Sacramento and D.C.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Melissa Gomez
Follow Us
Melissa Gomez is a reporter covering the 2020 presidential campaign. She joined the Los Angeles Times in 2018 after graduating from the University of Florida. She is a proud native Floridian.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement