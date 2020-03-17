Here are the takeaways from Tuesday’s Democratic primary election — so far

Democracy in the time of a global pandemic is a messy thing — but it still marched on Tuesday.

Well, mostly marched on. With Ohio officials deciding in a dizzying series of last-minute orders to call off in-person voting, the focus turned to the remaining three states holding contests: Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

The coronavirus outbreak upended the process of voting, with volunteers scheduled to work the polls not showing up amid concerns about the disease.

But it did not, based on early results, dramatically reshape the Democratic presidential race, with former Vice President Joe Biden remaining the odds-on favorite to clinch the nomination.

Here are the key takeaways from tonight’s results:

Sanders’ path continues to narrow

After two weeks of grueling losses, Bernie Sanders needed to significantly shift the trajectory of this race to justify his continued candidacy.

He failed to land a knockout blow in his one-on-one debate with Biden on Sunday. And the crush of coronavirus news has drowned out much interest in the presidential election.

The results from Tuesday’s balloting, so far, shows the Vermont senator didn’t get what he needed.

Instead, Biden notched a decisive win in Florida, the biggest delegate prize of the evening, which landed in his win column as soon as all polls closed in the state. Biden later won in Illinois; the Associated Press projected his victory about 30 minutes after most polls closed there.

Coronavirus anxieties cut in Biden’s favor

“Which candidate would you trust to handle a major crisis” is the type of question pollsters ask voters all the time, usually as a hypothetical exercise.

Now, that question has very real implications — and voters appear to be siding with the former vice president.

A poll on Tuesday of Florida, Arizona and Illinois voters found that respondents in all three states picked Biden over Sanders as the leader they’d prefer in a disaster. It wasn’t even close — the slimmest margin was in Arizona, where voters sided with Biden on that question by 32 percentage points.

The poll was conducted for the major television news networks and surveyed voters prior to Tuesday’s vote. There were no in-person interviews at polling places, as are typical in exit polls, because of the coronavirus.

To vote or not to vote?

The scenes from the polling places on Tuesday were not a shining example of democracy in action. Voters in Illinois waited in hours-long lines in cramped spaces, running counter to the social distancing recommended by to stop the coronavirus’ spread. In some cases, polling places at nursing homes were moved to alternate locations to protect residents, but the last-minute change made it too late for those voters to request mail-in ballots.

The bumpy election day — marked by confusion over closed polling places — could leave some feeling like the results are a flawed glimpse into the preferences of Democratic voters.

The Sanders camp depicted the decision to hold the contests as detrimental to public health. The campaign did not do any traditional get-out-the-vote efforts, and a spokesman said going to the polls amid the outbreak was a “personal decision,” hardly the usual language urging for every last vote.

In a livestreamed address from Washington, D.C., before most polls closed, Sanders did not make any mention of the night’s contest and focused instead on proposals to combat the coronavirus, including a call for $2,000 in monthly cash payments for every American household for the duration of the crisis.

“We can address this crisis,” Sanders said. “We can minimize the pain. Let us do just that.”

The Biden campaign, eager to wrap this primary up, sounded a different note. In a memo released on Tuesday before polls closed, Biden’s deputy campaign manager noted the country had held elections during the Civil War, the 1918 flu pandemic and World War II. And, she added, a robust early vote in states like Florida, where nearly 1.1 million ballots were cast in the Democratic primary before Tuesday, showed that plenty of people got to express their choice.

In short, Team Biden’s message was that despite the unusual circumstances, Tuesday’s results are still legitimate.

