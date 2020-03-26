Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Politics

Justice Department indicts Venezuela President Maduro on drug trafficking charges, official says

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
(Associated Press)
By Del Quentin Wilber
Tracy Wilkinson
March 26, 2020
7:50 AM
WASHINGTON — 

Nicolas Maduro, the president of Venezuela, has been indicted on U.S. federal drug-trafficking charges, a major escalation in the Trump administration’s campaign to force Maduro from power, according to a federal official briefed on the matter.

The charges will be announced at a news conference Thursday morning in Washington led by Atty. Gen. William Barr. Federal prosecutors are expected to allege that Venezuelan leaders took a major stake in the illicit drug trade in hopes of helping rebels in neighboring Colombia.

Charges are expected to be unsealed against nearly a dozen other other Venezuelan government officials who were allegedly part of that effort, which started more than a decade ago under the government of the late Hugo Chavez.

A Justice Department spokeswoman, Kerri Kupec, declined to comment ahead of the news conference.

The Trump administration has sought for more than a year to oust the socialist Maduro while the country plunges into economic decay.

Del Quentin Wilber
Del Quentin Wilber is an enterprise and investigative reporter in the Los Angeles Times’ Washington bureau, focusing on criminal justice and national security matters.
Tracy Wilkinson
Tracy Wilkinson covers foreign affairs from the Los Angeles Times’ Washington, D.C., bureau.
