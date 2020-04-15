Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

Elizabeth Warren
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces the suspension of her presidential campaign in front of her Cambridge, Massachusetts home on March 5.
By Janet Hook 
April 15, 2020
6:10 AM
WASHINGTON — 

Former Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren tweeted her endorsement of former vice president Joe Biden for president on Wednesday morning.

“In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild,” Warren tweeted.

In a video, Warren -- who ran her presidential campaign far to Biden’s left -- acknowledged their differences over policy: “Among all the other candidates I competed with in the Democratic primary, there’s no one who I’ve agreed with 100% of the time over the ears. But one thing I appreciate about Joe Biden is that he will always tell you where he stands. When you disagree, he’ll listen.”

