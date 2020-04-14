Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
In a boost to Biden, Obama will endorse his former vice president

Obama and Biden
Former President Barack Obama laughs with then-Vice President Joe Biden during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 12, 2017.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
By Janet HookStaff Writer 
April 14, 2020
7:18 AM
WASHINGTON — 

Former President Barack Obama Tuesday will put out a video formally endorsing Joe Biden, according to a source familiar with the plan, helping his party continue to unify for the fight against President Trump.

There had been little doubt that Obama would back his former vice president once he had a lock on the nomination, but Obama -- one of the most popular Democrats in the country -- had steadfastly withheld any endorsement during the long Democratic party primary.

Obama’s endorsement comes one day after Biden secured the formal backing of his last remaining primary rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

