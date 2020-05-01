Biden to respond to sexual assault allegation from former aide

Joe Biden is set Friday to give his first direct response to an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman who worked for him in the Senate more than 25 years ago, amid mounting pressure on the presumptive Democratic nominee to address the controversy.

His campaign spokeswoman weeks ago issued a statement flatly denying the accusation, but Biden has said nothing about it himself. He plans to break that silence in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” the network announced in advance.

The allegation by former aide Tara Reade — that Biden in 1993 cornered her in a Capitol Hill hallway and thrust his hand under her skirt and his fingers inside her — first surfaced late last month in an interview with a progressive podcaster. Major media organizations investigated her claims and did not find conclusive evidence to substantiate them. Additional reports surfaced over the last week that included new corroborating evidence — people who recalled that she had told them at the time about at least some aspects of the allegation.

The Biden campaign continued to stand by the initial statement from deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield that said, “What is clear about this claim: It is untrue. This absolutely did not happen.”

The controversy has put Democrats and women’s rights activists in a difficult position. It tests their commitment to the #MeToo movement’s drive to empower sexual assault victims to tell their stories, which was central to the the fight over sexual harassment allegations against Brett M. Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation battle in 2018.

But many of those groups are loath to weaken the Democratic nominee against a president whom they consider a much greater threat to women’s rights, and who has faced many more — and more serious — accusations of sexual assault and harassment, which Donald Trump has denied.

One sign of how the controversy threatens to consume Biden’s campaign: When he appeared Thursday for a Instagram interview with soccer star Megan Rapinoe, the comments posted by viewers included many clamoring for Rapinoe to question Biden about Reade’s allegations.

Other Democrats continued to be pressed on the issue. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) said in a CNN interview Thursday that she has “great sympathy for any women who brings forth an allegation.”

But she also said, referring to Biden, that she is “satisfied with how he has responded” to Reade’s allegation.

“I was proud to endorse him,” Pelosi said. “America needs a person like Joe Biden with his, again, his integrity and his vision for the future.”

Republicans stepped up their efforts to use the allegation as a political weapon. The Republican National Committee launched a video that accuses Democrats, the media and women’s rights advocates of hypocrisy for ignoring or downplaying allegations against Biden because he is a Democrat, not a Republican like Kavanaugh.

The National Republican Congressional Committee put out a barrage of news releases targeting House Democrats in competitive races who had supported Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. In an attack on freshman Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) the NRCC asked, “So does Haley believe Tara Reade’s allegations against her preferred presidential candidate Joe Biden?“

Trump refrained from piling on when asked about the allegations against Biden on Thursday.

“I don’t know anything about it,” he told reporters. “I don’t know exactly. I think he should respond. It could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations. I’ve been falsely charged numerous times. There is such a thing.”