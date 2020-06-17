GOP unveils police-reform bill as Democrats move to advance theirs

Greater disclosure of police use of force and no-knock warrants, and financial incentives for local law enforcement departments to ban chokeholds, are the centerpieces of a Senate GOP policing reform bill announced Wednesday.

The Senate bill, and a separate measure being considering in the House, are the congressional responses to the national racial-justice protests that have emerged following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. The protests, and the video of Floyd pleading with the officer to remove his knee from Floyd’s neck, have spurred a national conversation about police use of force and training standards for officers.

“It’s so important for us to say that we hear you. We’re listening to your concerns. The George Floyd incident certainly accelerated this conversation,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said while unveiling his policing proposal Wednesday morning at a news conference with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other Senate Republicans.

The legislation includes emergency grant programs to increase the use of body cameras on officers, makes lynching a federal hate crime, and creates a commission to study the social conditions and discrimination facing Black men and boys.

The Senate will hold a procedural vote on Scott’s bill next week, McConnell said. But it remains unclear whether the measure will have enough support from Democrats to meet the 60-vote threshold to advance.

“Our Democratic friends,” McConnell said, “if they want to make a law and not just try to make a point, I hope they’ll join us in getting on the bill and trying to move forward.”

Democrats derided Scott’s bill as a watered-down version of their own plan.

“The Senate Republican proposal on policing does not rise to the moment,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.).

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to advance the Democrats’ bill Wednesday, setting up a full vote in the House as soon as next week.

The House legislation would ban federal officers from using chokeholds and predicate federal funding on whether state and local officials follow suit. It would limit so-called qualified immunity for police officers, which has made it harder for victims of brutality to file civil lawsuits for excessive force, and stop no-knock warrants in federal drug cases.

Both the Senate GOP and House Democrats’ legislation would make lynching a federal crime, a move that passed the House with bipartisan support, and has strong support in the Senate. Its passage in the Senate was recently blocked by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Leaders in both chambers have indicated they want to get legislation to the president’s desk by July 4. Though the two proposals remain far apart, senators pointed to their similarities.

“There’s a lot of overlap, but there’s some real differences,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) . “And how do you hammer out those real differences? You talk to each other.”