Supreme Court blocks release of redacted parts of Mueller report while it hears Trump’s appeal

The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to temporarily shield President Trump from further revelations from the Mueller report, saying it will hear this fall a dispute over the release of redacted portions.

The court’s decision, in a one-line order, means House Democrats will not see the redacted parts of the report by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, at least until next year.

A federal judge and the U.S. court of appeals in Washington had rejected Trump’s claims that releasing the material would violate the privacy of the grand jury.

But Trump’s lawyers asked the Supreme Court to review the case, and the justices agreed to do so.