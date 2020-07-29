Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Politics

Ask a Reporter: Sarah Wire on the 2020 congressional session and coronavirus stimulus

Ask a Reporter is the L.A. Times' weekly live chat with a reporter.
(Los Angeles Times)
July 29, 2020
3:24 PM
Reporter Sarah D. Wire will be live on video Tuesday to answer your questions about covering Congress and the coronavirus stimulus packages.

Sarah will be live on Twitter and Facebook, along with moderator and audience engagement editor Adrienne Shih, to answer your questions about her work, what it’s like to report on Congress, President Trump’s impeachment trial and how her job covering the country’s most powerful leaders has changed with the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit our Twitter profile and Facebook page to share your questions ahead of time and to sign up to receive an alert when the video begins. You may also leave your questions for Sarah in the comments at the bottom of this article.

Here’s some of Sarah’s recent work:

Steven Mnuchin testifies during his Senate confirmation hearing on Jan. 19.

U.S. officials have filed more than a dozen criminal cases in 11 states against business owners accused of cheating the Paycheck Protection Program.

President Donald Trump speaks during a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Rebuffed by the Supreme Court in one attempt to tie the census to citizenship, Trump is now trying a new tactic.

UNITED STATES - JUNE 8: Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., and other members of Congress raise their hands in response to a reporters question during a press conference to unveil policing reform and equal justice legislation in Washington on Monday, June 8, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Los Angeles Rep. Karen Bass has worked on police abuse issues for 47 years. Now she’s in charge of House effort to enact it into law.

PoliticsWorld & Nation

