Ask a Reporter: Sarah Wire on the 2020 congressional session and coronavirus stimulus
Reporter Sarah D. Wire will be live on video Tuesday to answer your questions about covering Congress and the coronavirus stimulus packages.
Sarah will be live on Twitter and Facebook, along with moderator and audience engagement editor Adrienne Shih, to answer your questions about her work, what it’s like to report on Congress, President Trump’s impeachment trial and how her job covering the country’s most powerful leaders has changed with the coronavirus pandemic.
Visit our Twitter profile and Facebook page to share your questions ahead of time and to sign up to receive an alert when the video begins. You may also leave your questions for Sarah in the comments at the bottom of this article.
Join us Tuesday 8/4 at 1 p.m. to talk with reporter @sarahdwire and moderator @adrienneshih about covering politics during COVID-19. https://t.co/kuUKw0HkpM— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 29, 2020
Here’s some of Sarah’s recent work:
U.S. officials have filed more than a dozen criminal cases in 11 states against business owners accused of cheating the Paycheck Protection Program.
Rebuffed by the Supreme Court in one attempt to tie the census to citizenship, Trump is now trying a new tactic.
She saw police reforms fizzle after Rodney King. Rep. Karen Bass doesn’t plan to let that happen again
Los Angeles Rep. Karen Bass has worked on police abuse issues for 47 years. Now she’s in charge of House effort to enact it into law.
