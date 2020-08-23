Ahead of Trump’s touting of new coronavirus treatment, White House accuses FDA of foot-dragging

As President Trump prepared Sunday to tout what the White House called a breakthrough in coronavirus treatment, his former FDA head said the president exaggerated the significance of the therapeutic measure involved.

Scott Gottlieb, who was FDA commissioner from 2017-19, disputed Trump’s accusation of foot-dragging by the agency, saying he believed it was moving as swiftly as possible to assess safe and effective means of combating the virus, including the use of so-called convalescent plasma taken from recovered COVID-19 patients.

“I firmly reject the idea that they [the FDA] would slow-walk anything or accelerate anything for that matter, based on any kind of political consideration and any consideration other than what’s best for the public health,” Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

The president’s attack on the FDA comes against the backdrop of public opinion polls that suggest about two-thirds of Americans do not approve of his handling of the pandemic, which has hit the United States harder than any other advanced country.

At last week’s Democratic convention, Trump’s pandemic policies were excoriated, and the outbreak’s grim course is expected to be a central campaign talking point by the Democrats’ nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump this week will formally accept the Republican presidential nomination.

The president — who has often sought to deflect the blame for failures in fighting the virus, which has killed more than 175,000 Americans — suggested in a tweet late Saturday that a shadowy “deep state” was trying to harm his reelection prospects.

That, he implied, might be preventing the FDA from moving ahead swiftly with regulatory approval of treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. “Must focus on speed, and saving lives!” he wrote.

In appearances on Sunday’s news-talk shows, Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, provided no evidence to back up the president’s claim of a deliberate slowdown in approving coronavirus therapeutics, blaming “bureaucrats who think that they can just do this the way they normally do it.”

“The president’s right to call it out,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

In a separate appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Meadows reinforced the notion that the current FDA head, Stephen Hahn — tagged in Trump’s tweet, and due to appear by the president’s side later Sunday — was in the White House’s ill graces.

“It’s almost impossible to fire a federal employee, regardless of what they do wrong,” he said.

Trump planned to announce what the president’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, described late Saturday as a “breakthrough” in treating the coronavirus, which she referred to with a racist slur customarily employed by the president.

Gottlieb, in his CBS interview, said the ongoing flap over the FDA’s role had to do with convalescent plasma, the liquid part of blood collected from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Such patients develop blood antibodies against the virus that could help fight infection.

Although the plasma is already in use for a limited number of patients, and clinical trials are in progress, Trump last week blasted the FDA for a decision against authorizing its emergency use, after the National Institutes of Health cited relatively scant data. An emergency use authorization allows the bypassing of more rigorous trials.

“I believe plasma is probably beneficial,” Gottlieb said. “But I think some people wanted to see more rigorous data to ground that decision. And I think that’s part of what is going on here with respect to that tweet, and questions about the FDA decision-making.”

In the CBS interview, he described convalescent plasma as having “incremental” additional value as a treatment.

In the course of the pandemic, Trump has often publicly undercut senior scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert.

The president has denigrated mask-wearing, which is urged by virtually all public health professionals, and touted the use of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug indicated in controlled clinical trials to offer no benefit in treating COVID-19.

The president also attracted widespread ridicule earlier this year when he mused that ingesting disinfectant might be a treatment worth studying. Poison hotlines and a number of public officials then took to the airwaves and social media to implore people not to drink bleach.

In the late spring and early summer, Trump also pushed governors to reopen their states whether or not they had achieved containment benchmarks set by his own administration. In several big Sunbelt states, including Texas and Florida, that policy was blamed for igniting some of the most serious outbreaks to date, which are now subsiding but shifting to other parts of the country.

New daily cases have dropped below 50,000 for more than a week, and deaths, which stayed at 1,000 a day for the past four weeks, are likely poised to drop below that level.

“The concern is that if there is sort of a third wave, a third iteration of the national epidemic, it could be more diffuse, spread across a broader section of the Midwest and the West, because cases are building in those parts of the country,” Gottlieb said. “And that’s what’s concerning people right now.”

