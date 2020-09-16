Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Trump health appointee taking leave of absence after Facebook outburst

Michael Caputo, left, and his attorney leave an interview with Senate Intelligence Committee staff in 2018
Michael Caputo, left, and his attorney in 2018 leaving an interview with Senate Intelligence Committee staff investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Caputo, now the Department of Health and Human Services spokesman, is taking a leave of absence after apologizing for making inflammatory comments on Facebook.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 16, 2020
10:37 AM
WASHINGTON — 

A Trump administration health official embroiled in a furor over political meddling with the coronavirus response is taking a leave of absence, the government announced Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that Michael Caputo was taking the time “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

Caputo, the department’s top spokesman, apologized on Tuesday to his staff for a Facebook video in which he reportedly said scientists battling the coronavirus are conspiring against President Trump and warned of an outbreak of gun violence in the U.S. if Trump lost the November election.

The Trump appointee also was accused of trying to muzzle a scientific weekly put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

