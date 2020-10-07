Fact-checking the Pence-Harris vice presidential debate

After President Trump repeatedly disrupted last week’s first presidential debate against Democratic rival Joe Biden with a near-nonstop flurry of jeers and lies, Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate between their ticket-mates was expected to offer viewers a more traditional and, on balance, fact-based encounter.

However, based on his past comments, Vice President Mike Pence is likely to echo some of the president’s misleading and false claims on a range of topics. We’ll also be listening closely to California Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee. We’ll fact-check them both right here, throughout the debate.

1. No, Trump did not ban all travel from China as the pandemic began.

“Before there were more than five cases in the United States … [Trump] suspended all travel from China … Joe Biden opposed that decision, he said it was ‘xenophobic’ and ‘hysterical.’” Mike Pence

Pence is overstating what Trump did in the pandemic’s early days. The president’s Jan. 31 order only applied to the Chinese mainland, not Hong Kong, and tens of thousands of American travelers were allowed to return. Screening was spotty, and the outbreak took hold in the United States anyway. The day after Trump’s announcement, Biden tweeted that “we need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fearmongering.” He did not mention the ban.



~~~