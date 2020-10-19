Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Politics

Trump says people are tired of hearing from Fauci ‘and all these idiots’

President Trump speaks into a microphone at Sunday's rally.
President Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Carson City Airport on Sunday in Nevada.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 19, 2020
9:58 AM
President Trump says people are tired of hearing from Dr. Anthony Fauci “and all these idiots” about the coronavirus.

Trump has made no secret of his growing impatience with Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert.

Speaking Monday to campaign staffers, Trump called Fauci a “disaster” but said he’d create bigger issues for himself if he fired the doctor.

Fauci is head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Trump has needled Fauci over his advice on wearing face masks.

Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from the disease the virus causes.

PoliticsCOVID-19 Pandemic
Associated Press

