Biden lead narrows in Arizona, but Trump losing ground in Pennsylvania, Georgia

The presidential race dragged on Thursday morning as Joe Biden hoped to clinch the White House by winning just one more state, and Democrats voiced confidence he will get there Thursday in either Nevada, Pennsylvania or Georgia.

The Trump campaign has responded by rushing attorneys to those states, filing lawsuits aimed at stopping the vote count. Protests erupted in cities across America. On Thursday morning Trump reiterated his strategy in a one-line tweet: “Stop the count!”

In the electoral-vote-rich state of Pennsylvania, Trump’s lead diminished to 135,000 votes with hundreds of thousands of ballots — believed to lean heavily Democratic — still left to count. Biden campaign officials say their modeling shows the Democrat is poised to win that state, which would push him past the 270 electoral votes Biden needs.

But Biden also has other paths open to him. If Biden’s lead holds in Arizona, where the Associated Press has already declared him the winner, he need only maintain his narrow lead in Nevada to capture the presidency. The uncounted votes in Nevada are also believed to lean Democratic. Election officials there will be releasing a tranche of them later this morning.

The outlook in Arizona, though, is muddled. Trump gained ground on Biden there Wednesday night, and there is still room for the president to overtake the Democrat there. The state, where Biden’s lead dropped to just 68,000 votes, is not essential to a Biden victory if the former vice president wins Pennsylvania. Some major news networks have declined to call Arizona in Biden’s favor.

The race was also coming down to a razor-thin margin in the GOP-dominated state of Georgia. Trump’s lead there dropped to just 18,500 votes overnight. The nearly 50,000 ballots left to count are predominantly from districts that are heavily Democrat.

Wins in Georgia and Nevada would push Biden over the top even if he ultimately fell short in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Trump’s path is far more narrow. He must win Pennsylvania and most of the other states where the race has not been called to hold onto the White House.

As ballots were counted across the country, the Trump campaign continued to make baseless claims that the vote was being rigged. It filed lawsuits in several states, alleging unspecified voting irregularities.

Protesters supporting both Trump and Biden, some armed, emerged outside locations where vote-counting was underway across the country. One such protest in Detroit on Wednesday night drew more than 100 Trump supporters, demanding that vote counting be stopped.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Wednesday evening said the aim of protests was simply to to create a disruption. “If they thought they were going to intimidate or stop anyone from doing their job inside the center, then they don’t know Detroit,” she said.

She dismissed Trump’s lawsuit alleging lack of access for election observers.

“I called it a frivolous lawsuit without merit because that’s what it is,” Benson told reporters. “The litigation is ongoing. We’ll let the process play out and respect the process. What I can say with confidence and have already emphasized is the absentee ballot tabulation process was efficient, transparent, secure and methodical. Workers worked to dot every I, cross every T and take great pride in the important work they knew they were doing.”

Times staff writer Seema Mehta in Detroit contributed to this report.