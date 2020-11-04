Trump steps up false claims of election fraud

All the warnings were there.

Democrats spent months urging supporters to vote by mail, and analysts cautioned that it could take days to count them all, leading some states to initially look like victories for President Trump only to later shift toward Joe Biden.

But that didn’t stop Trump from baselessly criticizing the counting of legal ballots in battleground states as nefarious Wednesday morning, stepping up his efforts to use false accusations of fraud to salvage his reelection bid.

The result was predictable — after Trump prematurely declared victory at the White House, teams of campaign lawyers readied lawsuits and Americans endured another nail-biting day as the president tweeted false claims and Biden pleaded for patience.

Advertisement

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!”

Twitter labeled the tweet as potentially “misleading about an election or other civic process,” a slap on the wrist that did nothing to deter the president’s scorched-earth attack on the country’s democratic process.

“They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan,” Trump complained. He called the mail-in ballot counts “devastating in their percentage and power of destruction.”

As the votes were tallied Wednesday, Biden surged ahead in Wisconsin and Michigan, overtaking Trump’s earlier lead, and vote tallies may be announced by nightfall. Trump’s campaign said it would seek a recount in Wisconsin, however, delaying official results there.

Advertisement

Biden also has a shot of overtaking Trump’s substantial lead in Pennsylvania, although those results could take days because of late-arriving mail ballots. Biden appeared in striking distance in Georgia as well.

Trump had falsely denigrated mail ballots as fraudulent during the campaign, partly because Democrats were more likely to use them during the pandemic while most Republicans cast ballots in person.

The flood of early and absentee votes from Democratic-leaning cities and suburbs, which in some states are the last to be counted, could give Biden the edge in the race for the White House.

The president’s campaign blasted out pleas for donations.

Advertisement

“The Democrats will try to STEAL the Election! President Trump needs YOU to step up and DEFEND the results,” one email said. Another warned that “mail-in ballots are leading to CHAOS like you’ve never seen , plain and simple!”

Trump’s unfounded accusations of fraud reverberated across the right-wing media ecosystem.

When Michigan reported a sharp increase in Biden’s vote tally, largely from Democratic stronghold Detroit and its environs, Matt Walsh, a conservative commentator, tweeted that “no honest person can look at this and say it’s normal and unconcerning.”

Twitter slapped another warning label on Walsh’s tweet, but not before Trump shared it with an all-caps message of his own — “WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?”

Advertisement

The commentary seeped into Fox News coverage on Wednesday morning. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Senate Republicans should “open up investigations on all these different states” and that federal law enforcement should get involved too.

There was a special focus on Pennsylvania, a pivotal battleground where Trump held a sizable lead four years after he won the state.

“You can’t statistically go back and tell me that that thing is still really in play,” Jason Chaffetz, a former Republican congressman from Utah, told Fox News. “How are they going to get 700,000 additional votes? I just don’t think it’s going to happen.”

But it is possible. Pennsylvania officials said 1.4 million ballots were still uncounted, with nearly 800,000 from six large counties in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas where Biden is expected to rack up big numbers.

Advertisement

Matt Schlapp, head of the American Conservative Union, tweeted a picture of the so-called Brooks Brothers riot of November 2000, when Republican operatives and lawyers stormed a meeting of Florida election canvassers in an effort to stop a ballot recount in Miami-Dade County.

Schlapp, who was a leader of the 2000 protest, used the hashtag “StopTheSteal” on Wednesday, bolstering Trump’s evidence-free claim of fraud in the ballot-counting process.

“My experience from the Florida recount is that every legal vote should count but there needs to be 100% compliance to make that ballots — especially early, absentee, vote mail vote — is faithful to the letter of the law, especially in terms of when the ballot was cast,” Schlapp said in a telephone interview.

Privately, Trump’s team is worried. A senior campaign official who requested anonymity to speak candidly admitted that Trump’s path to victory is narrower now that Biden is leading or in striking range in several states, and “everything had to break right” for a victory.

Advertisement

The goal would be to eke out a win in Pennsylvania and mount a comeback in Arizona, where officials are still counting votes but the Associated Press has already projected a Biden victory.

Even as the president was undermining faith in the election, his campaign officials argued that vote counting in battleground states would give him a second term.

“We trust our data. We trust our math,” Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, told reporters on a conference call.

Jason Miller, a Trump campaign advisor, said “our legal teams are in place,” previewing what could become intense litigation over the results.

Advertisement

He said they want to make sure “all legally cast ballots are counted” and “illegally cast ballots are not counted.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who won reelection on Tuesday, said he wasn’t concerned about the prospect of a legal battle.

“Going to court is the way we resolve uncertainty in our country,” he said.

McConnell added, “You can anticipate in close elections, both sides will be lawyered up and we’ll end up in court.”

Advertisement

Times staff writer Jim Rainey in Milwaukee, Michael Finnegan in Philadelphia and Jennifer Haberkorn in Washington also contributed.