Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Polls underestimated Trump’s support, but not by as much as you might think

President Trump gestures with both hands while speaking at a lectern with the presidential seal in front of U.S. flags
President Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House early Wednesday. His polarizing personality creates a challenge for pollsters.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
By David LauterSenior Washington Correspondent 
Share
WASHINGTON  — 

As returns from quick-counting states like Florida and Texas flowed in Tuesday night, pollsters quickly became targets in America’s easily triggered political culture.

With Democratic challenger Joe Biden running well behind poll-created expectations in those states, accusations of “collapse” and “disaster” peppered the nation’s pollsters. President Trump added to the fusillade Thursday by accusing them of deliberately releasing false results to discourage his supporters from voting.

But as states have counted more results, the picture has shifted: Polls did underestimate Trump’s vote, but by a relatively small amount — less, for example, than they underestimated President Obama’s strength in 2012, when he ran for reelection.

Biden leads the popular vote, which is what polls measure, by about 2.6 percentage points and seems on track to win by around 5 points once all ballots have been tabulated. The national polling averages on election eve showed him winning by 7 to 8 points. A difference of 3 to 4 points would be smaller than the average error over the last couple of decades.

Advertisement

Polling errors were distributed unevenly across the country, however. In some states — Colorado, Minnesota and Virginia, for example — polls hit close to the mark. Those three have among the highest shares of college graduates in their populations, pointing to a particular problem pollsters have faced in the Trump years: difficulty counting the blue-collar white voters who have been the president’s strongest supporters.

In other states with large populations of such Trump voters, the errors were bigger, and in some, “the size of the discrepancy cannot be attributable to chance. Something else is at play,” said Courtney Kennedy, director of survey research at the nonpartisan Pew Research Center.

Politics

Biden urges calm, Trump falsely claims election stolen as Democrat moves closer to victory

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Politics

Biden urges calm, Trump falsely claims election stolen as Democrat moves closer to victory

Biden may clinch the presidency with just one more state, and Democrats are confident he’ll get there once tallies end in Nevada, Pennsylvania or Georgia.

More Coverage

Trump’s lead in Georgia shrinks to below 4,000 votes
Toda la información en español

“Polls that were way off either did not interview enough Trump voters or they did interview enough Trump supporters, but [the supporters] lied about their vote,” she said.

Advertisement

Research indicates that lying to pollsters is rare, but failing to reach enough Trump voters and get them to answer questions appears to be a continuing problem, Kennedy said.

The places where larger polling errors occurred — Florida, Texas, parts of the Midwest — are also where some of the most competitive congressional races took place. As a result, the polling problems, which affected private campaign polls as well as public surveys, proved troublesome especially for House Democrats.

Overly rosy polls for Democrats — and overly pessimistic ones on the Republican side — raised expectations that Democrats would carry districts where they ended up going down to defeat. That generated anger that spilled into public view Thursday during a tense conference call of Democratic lawmakers.

Politics

Latino voters tired of being taken for granted by baffled Democratic campaigns

John Gimenez attaches a flag to his vehicle during an event hosted by the Hispanic Federation to encourage voting in the Latino community Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. The Hispanic Federation is a non-partisan organization. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Politics

Latino voters tired of being taken for granted by baffled Democratic campaigns

It’s a political cliche grounded in a frustratingly and repeatedly misunderstood reality.
Advertisement

Rep Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), the head of the House Democrats’ campaign operation, faced tough comments from her peers and blamed poor polling for Democratic losses.

“Voters looked more like 2016 than projected,” she said.

That much appears true. Unlike the 2018 midterm elections, in which Democrats benefited from a wave of anti-Trump voting, this year a pro-Trump surge matched the opposition, as mobilization by both sides drove turnout to an unprecedented high of roughly 160 million.

That high level of voting created a challenge for pollsters, said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, a highly regarded nonpartisan polling operation.

Advertisement

“Polling is an imprecise science in part because only two-thirds of eligible voters show up” even in high-turnout races, Murray said. “We don’t know who we’re polling” — whether they’re truly likely voters or not.

Check this page for live election results

Check this page for live election results

In this presidential cycle, Monmouth reported a range of results in each state it polled based on high-turnout and low-turnout scenarios. Even though the turnout was extremely high, the low-turnout scenarios were closer to accurate, Murray said.

Although it’s too early to know for sure, the reason seems to be that the electorate ended up not only bigger than expected but also more Republican than polls’ turnout models had assumed, Murray said.

Advertisement

Democrats often think that if more people vote, it automatically helps their candidates, he said, but “that’s not true” in all places. “In the Midwest, it’s the opposite,” because many of the voters who show up only sporadically are white residents of rural areas.

Another problem may involve Trump’s polarizing nature.

Company Town

Why Fox News analyst Arnon Mishkin called Arizona for Biden on election night

Arnon Mishkin, director of the Fox News decision desk, explains his call of Arizona for former vice president Joe Biden.

Company Town

Why Fox News analyst Arnon Mishkin called Arizona for Biden on election night

The controversial call received pushback from the Trump campaign. Fox News is holding firm and could call Biden the winner of the White House on Thursday night.

Pollsters work to avoid language on surveys that might cause people who hold unpopular beliefs — or who think their beliefs are unpopular — to balk at a question.

Advertisement

Avoiding that is hard when the controversial issue is the president himself, Murray said.

“He’s not just the president or a candidate,” he said. People who feel strongly about Trump believe that their view of him “says something about who they are,” and “that could play a role” in their willingness to answer questions.

Indeed, an experimental question that researchers asked on the USC Dornsife poll this year points in that direction.

The poll’s main question, which asked people the probability that they would support Trump or Biden, ended up projecting Biden would win the popular vote by nearly 11 points — a significant miss.

Advertisement

The experimental question asked people to estimate how others in their social circle would vote. It ended up showing Biden ahead in the popular vote by 4.1 points, very close to the likely final tally.

Politics

Trump’s mixed message: Stop the count or keep counting?

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 04: People chant "Stop The Count" in protest right outside the Detroit Department of Elections Central Counting Board of Voting absentee ballot counting center at TCF Center, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Detroit, MI. With the surge in vote by mail/absentee ballots, analysts cautioned it could take days to count all the ballots, leading some states to initially look like victories for President Trump only to later shift towards democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Politics

Trump’s mixed message: Stop the count or keep counting?

With the election in overtime, President Trump is pushing a mixed message, suing to stop the count in some states and urging others to keep counting.

“The idea behind the question is that people have a relatively good sense … of the political views of their friends and family,” said Wändi Bruine de Bruin, a professor of public policy at USC who has been studying the social-circle question.

“If there’s a candidate who people don’t feel comfortable saying they support, they might be more willing to say what their social circle will do,” she said.

Advertisement

The question proved accurate in 2016 and 2018 and has also been used successfully in several recent European elections, she said.

After 2016, when surveys underestimated Trump’s vote, pollsters took steps to try to more accurately measure the voters they had missed. In the 2018 midterms, polls were extremely accurate.

That reassured pollsters, but now that the problem has recurred, “it’s not clear if the fixes actually fixed anything,” said Vanderbilt University political scientist John Sides.

But, Sides added, much of the commentary about polling greatly exaggerates its problems. Research has found no evidence that polling errors have gotten worse over the last three decades; some evidence suggests polls have gotten more accurate.

Advertisement

And whatever the drawbacks of polling, “people are always going to want to know who is going to win the next election,” Sides said. “There’s never going to be a decline in the appetite for that.” If not polls, “what’s the preferred alternative?”

The public may need to “better calibrate” expectations about what polling can deliver, he added.

“If you start your postmortem with the expectation that a 3-point error is normal, that’s helpful,” he said. “You should never start with the assumption of zero.”

PoliticsCampaign 2020
David Lauter

David Lauter is the Los Angeles Times’ senior Washington correspondent. He began writing news in Washington in 1981 and since then has covered Congress, the Supreme Court, the White House under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton and four U.S. presidential campaigns. He served as Washington bureau chief from 2011 through 2020. Lauter lived in Los Angeles from 1995 to 2011, where he was The Times’ deputy Foreign editor, deputy Metro editor and then assistant managing editor responsible for California coverage.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement