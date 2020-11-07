Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How Joe Biden’s election was presented by media sites across the country

Latimes.com homepage: Biden wins presidency, Harris to be first woman VP
This is the latimes.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.
(latimes.com)
By Seth LissDeputy Audience Engagement Editor 
This is the way news outlets from around the country presented the historic result of the 2020 presidential campaign. Most focused on news of Joe Biden being elected while some decided to make a statement on related issues.

Drudge Report

This is the drudgereport.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.
(drudgereport.com)

New York Times

This is the nytimes.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.
(nytimes.com)

Washington Post

This is the washingtonpost.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.
(washingtonpost.com)

Vox.com

This is the vox.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.
(vox.com)

Indianapolis Star

This is the indystar.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.
(indystar.com)

Breitbart News

This is the breitbart.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.
(breitbart.com)

The Atlantic

This is the atlantic.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.
(atlantic.com
)

The Philadelphia Inquirer

This is the philly.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.
(philly.com)

Queens Daily Eagle

This is the queenseagle.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.
(queenseagle.com)

Seth Liss

Seth Liss is the deputy editor for audience. Liss has worked at the San Jose Mercury News, the Sun Sentinel in South Florida, and WAMU, the NPR station in Washington. He was managing editor at the Poynter Institute before joining Tribune in 2016 as a digital content director.

