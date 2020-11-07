How Joe Biden’s election was presented by media sites across the country

This is the queenseagle.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.

This is the philly.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.

This is the atlantic.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.

This is the breitbart.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.

This is the indystar.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.

This is the vox.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.

This is the washingtonpost.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.

This is the nytimes.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.

This is the drudgereport.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.

This is the way news outlets from around the country presented the historic result of the 2020 presidential campaign. Most focused on news of Joe Biden being elected while some decided to make a statement on related issues.

This is the latimes.com homepage after Joe Biden was elected president.

