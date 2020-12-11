COVID-19 relief deal all but collapses as McConnell resists state aid

An emerging $900-billion COVID-19 relief package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers has all but collapsed after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said GOP senators would not support $160 billion in state and local funds as part of a potential tradeoff in the deal.

McConnell’s staff conveyed to top negotiators Thursday that he sees no path to agreement on a key aspect of the existing proposal: a slimmed-down version of the liability shield that he wants for companies and organizations facing potential COVID-19 lawsuits in exchange for the state and local funds that Democrats want.

The Kentucky Republican criticized “controversial state bailouts” during a speech in the Senate, insisting on a more targeted aid package.

The hardened stance from the Kentucky Republican, who does not appear to have enough votes from his GOP majority for a far-reaching compromise, creates a new stalemate over the $900-billion package, despite days of toil by a bipartisan group of lawmakers to strike a compromise.

Advertisement

Other legislative pileups now threaten Friday’s most pressing business: a must-pass government funding bill. If it doesn’t clear Congress, that would trigger a federal government shutdown Saturday.

McConnell’s staff conveyed to other negotiators that it was “unlikely” the tradeoff proposed by the bipartisan group would be acceptable as coronavirus aid talks continue, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the talks. A senior Democrat first shared McConnell’s views after being granted anonymity to discuss the private conversations, which were first reported by Politico.

Deadlines, real and perceived, have failed to drive Washington’s factions to an agreement, despite the U.S. breaking a record-high 3,000 COVID-19 fatalities in one day and hospitals straining at capacity from soaring caseloads nationwide.

Advertisement

The House recessed for a few days, with leaders warning members to be prepared to return to Washington to vote on the year-end deals, while the Senate was planning a rare Friday session.

The breakdown over the COVID-19 relief package, after days of behind-the-scenes talks by a group of lawmakers fed up with inaction, comes as President Trump has taken the talks in another direction by insisting on a fresh round of $600 stimulus checks for Americans.

Sending direct cash payments to households was not included in the bipartisan proposal, but has been embraced by some of the president’s fiercest critics, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who introduced an amendment to include the checks with Trump ally Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Advertisement

Sanders said the unprecedented moment facing the nation with the pandemic and its economic fallout required Congress to “take unprecedented action.”

Trump’s top negotiator on COVID-19 financial aid, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, reported headway Thursday before the package from the bipartisan senators group fell apart.

“I think we’re making a lot of progress,” Mnuchin said.

A one-week stopgap measure to prevent a federal shutdown appears to have sapped some urgency from the talks. The short-term government funding bill, approved by the House on Wednesday, needs to clear the Senate before Friday at midnight to avert a partial closure.

Advertisement

The next deadline would be Dec. 18, but both House and Senate leaders say they won’t adjourn without passing an aid measure.

Newsletter Unparalleled coverage of an unprecedented election. Get our Essential Politics newsletter for exclusive reporting from our journalists from Washington to the campaign trail. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress would keep working up to or even after Christmas to get an agreement. The new Congress will be sworn in Jan. 3.

“Now if we need more time, then we take more time, but we have to have a bill, and we cannot go home without it,” Pelosi said. She also gave an upbeat assessment on the talks.

Advertisement

The bipartisan lawmakers held another virtual “dinner group” meeting late Thursday to try to prop up the deal. They have been working furiously to try to bridge the stalemate over COVID-19 aid.

The $900-billion proposal provides sweeping new funds for vaccines, small businesses, healthcare providers, schools and families suffering from the coronavirus crisis and the economic shutdowns.

A key holdup has been the standoff over more money for the states, which Democrats — and some Republicans — want, and the liability shield that is McConnell’s top GOP priority but that most Democrats oppose.

Advertisement

The partisan group tried to marry those two provisions as a compromise.

McConnell had initially proposed a five-year liability shield from coronavirus lawsuits, retroactive to December 2019, but the bipartisan group eyed a scaled-back shield of six months to a year. Labor and civil rights groups oppose any shield, which they say strips essential workers of potential legal recourse as they take risks during the pandemic.

Democratic leaders had wanted far more in state and local aid but were amenable to the lower figure of $160 billion. But many Republicans have long viewed the state and local aid as a bailout they would have trouble supporting, despite the pleas for funds coming from governors and mayors nationwide.

President-elect Joe Biden is pressing for as much pandemic relief as possible but is not directly involved in the talks.