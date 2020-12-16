Congressional leaders close in on coronavirus aid deal

Congressional leaders from both parties are close to agreement on a COVID-19 relief package worth about $900 billion, which they hope to pass by the end of the week, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Charles E. Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy are expected to meet Wednesday morning after talking for several hours Tuesday night.

The deal would include direct stimulus payments to Americans but leave out state and local government aid, the sources say.

Democrats originally asked for nearly $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments to make up for revenue losses during the pandemic lockdowns. More recently, they had pushed for $160 billion in local government aid, but McConnell tied that provision to a liability shield for companies, which Democrats rejected.

A deal Wednesday could allow votes as soon as Wednesday night on a bill combining the aid package with a crucial $1.4-trillion bill that must be passed to fund the government past Friday.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has said he would hold up the spending package unless the attached virus-relief deal includes direct payments to individuals. The deal being negotiated could include the stimulus provision, but less than the $1,200 per person that Sanders has urged.