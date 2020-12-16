Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Joe Biden and Mike Pence will receive COVID-19 vaccine soon

President-elect Joe Biden gestures as he speaks from a lectern on his transition office stage.
President-elect Joe Biden will receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week, according to two transitional officials.
(Kevin Lamarque / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine soon.

According to two transition officials familiar with the matter, Biden will receive the vaccine publicly as soon as next week. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly.

Science

COVID-19 vaccine side effects: What you need to know

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on, far right, as ICU nurse Helen Cordova receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Science

COVID-19 vaccine side effects: What you need to know

For most people, side effects should be mild and may include flu-like symptoms for a day or two. People with severe allergies should consult a doctor.

The White House says Pence and his wife, Karen, will receive the vaccine publicly on Friday.

Advertisement

Biden said Tuesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, advised him to get the vaccine “sooner than later.” Biden has said he wants to keep front-line healthcare workers and vulnerable people as the top priority as the vaccine is rolled out throughout the country.

But he has also noted the importance of him getting the vaccine publicly to build confidence among Americans to get vaccinated.

Biden said, “I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take.”

PoliticsWorld & NationCOVID-19 Pandemic
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement