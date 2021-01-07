Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Here’s how many people have been arrested in connection to the Pro-Trump Capitol mob

Protesters gather outside the Wednesday in Washington before many of them stormed the Capitol.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Sandhya Kambhampati
Vanessa MartínezRahul MukherjeeSwetha Kannan
Share

As of Thursday night, 82 people have been arrested in connection with the violent mob that overran the Capitol.

While officials are still making arrests and scouring videos and images from social media in pursuit of suspects, data released by the D.C. Metropolitan Police and U.S. Capitol Police reveal the charges brought against those accused of participating in the riot.

The most common charge was for violating the curfew imposed by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser which took effect at 6 p.m. EST on Wednesday. More than 60 people have been arrested for this crime.

Another 37 were arrested for unlawful entry. Others were charged with assault, property damage and an assortment of gun charges. Many were charged with more than one offense.

Rioters scaled the walls of the Capitol, destroyed property and broke windows as they made their way into the rotunda. They ransacked the congressional offices. Law enforcement are seeking information on the extremists.

Advertisement

Estimates of how many people joined the insurrection vary greatly. Anywhere between 3,000 and 20,000 people participated, according to the Crowd Counting Consortium, a joint venture of the University of Connecticut and Harvard that tracks protests. Five people have died, including one woman who was shot and a U.S. Capitol police officer. More than 50 police officers were injured, according to U.S. Capitol Police. No estimates have been released for how many individuals other than police have been injured.

The number of arrests is being closely watched, with people drawing comparisons to the clashes between police and Black Live Matters protesters last summer, which resulted in mass arrests.

“We must also understand why the federal law enforcement response was much stronger at the protests over the summer than during yesterday’s attack on Congress,” Bowser said.

Politics
Sandhya Kambhampati

Sandhya Kambhampati is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk, where she covers the demographics and diversity of California and the nation. She previously worked at the Chronicle of Higher Education, Correctiv and ProPublica Illinois. Send her tips at sandhya@latimes.com or on Signal at (323) 640-6424.

Vanessa Martínez

Vanessa Martínez is a data and graphics journalist. Prior to joining the Los Angeles Times in 2017, she worked at the Seattle Times and the Southern California News Group. She graduated from Cal State Fullerton.

Rahul Mukherjee

Rahul Mukherjee is a graphics and data visualization journalist, focusing on sports and entertainment coverage.

Swetha Kannan

Swetha Kannan is a graphics and data journalist at the Los Angeles Times. In 2020 she was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting alongside colleagues Rosanna Xia and Terry Castleman for a two-part series examining the difficult situation California faces in preserving its coastlines amid rising sea levels. She specializes in animation technology and is always looking to apply her skills in new and engaging ways. Kannan graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a BFA in fine arts and minors in animation and game design. She grew up in New Jersey and gladly escaped the cold weather to settle in Los Angeles.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement