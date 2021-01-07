Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Politics

Federal charges against pro-Trump extremists expected as early as today

People holding flags in support of President Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol building.
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times.)
By Del Quentin WilberStaff Writer 
Acting Atty. Gen. Jeffrey Rosen said that he expected arrests to be made as soon as Thursday of pro-Trump extremists who stormed the U.S. Capitol to interrupt the counting of electoral college votes.

“Yesterday, our Nation watched in disbelief as a mob breached the Capitol Building and required federal and local law enforcement to help restore order,” Rosen said in a statement. “Our criminal prosecutors have been working throughout the evening with special agents and investigators from the U.S. Capitol Police, FBI, ATF, Metropolitan Police Department and the public to gather the evidence, identify perpetrators, and charge federal crimes where warranted.”

Rosen added that “some participants in yesterday’s violence” will face charges Thursday and promised that agents and prosecutors would track down others to “ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law.”

Rosen took over as attorney general last month, replacing then-Atty. Gen. William Barr, who had stepped aside after drawing the ire of President Trump for asserting the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread fraud that would have helped President-elect Biden win.

In a statement issued Thursday, Barr blasted the president for inciting supporters to storm the Capitol.

“Orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable,” Barr said. “The President’s conduct yesterday was a betrayal of his office and supporters.”

Politics
Del Quentin Wilber

Del Quentin Wilber is an enterprise and investigative reporter in the Los Angeles Times’ Washington bureau, focusing on criminal justice and national security matters.

