Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Head of the U.S. Capitol Police will resign effective Jan. 16

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share

The head of the U.S. Capitol Police will resign effective Jan. 16 following the breach of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Chief Steven Sund said Thursday that police had planned for a free speech demonstration and did not expect the violent attack. He said it was unlike anything he’d experienced in his 30 years in law enforcement.

He resigned Thursday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) called on him to step down. His resignation was confirmed to the Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The breach halted the effort by Congress to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Rioters stormed the building and occupied for hours. The lawmakers eventually returned and finished their work.

Advertisement

Politics

Live updates: U.S. Capitol Police chief to resign over handling of Wednesday’s violent mob

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Politics

Live updates: U.S. Capitol Police chief to resign over handling of Wednesday’s violent mob

Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory early Thursday after the electoral college vote count was interrupted for hours by a mob of Trump supporters who breached security barriers and stormed the Capitol building.

PoliticsWorld & NationElection 2020
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement