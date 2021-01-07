Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

Calm after the storm | Photos of cleanup following siege on U.S. Capitol

A person exercises by the Reflecting Pool, with the U.S. Capitol visible behind the Washington Monument.
A person exercises by the Reflecting Pool, with the U.S. Capitol visible behind the Washington Monument, the day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the building.
(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Share
By Times Staff
Share

It was calm and quiet Thursday morning in Washington, a stark contrast to Wednesday’s shocking day of violence.

After being interrupted by a mob of President Trump’s supporters unwilling to accept the result, Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s win — the last procedural step before his inauguration Jan. 20.

Four people died in the mayhem, including a woman who was shot inside the Capitol, whose family identified her as a San Diego resident. Trump expressed support for the mob even as he urged them to leave the Capitol building. Federal, state and military officers have been deployed to secure the area.

The Lincoln Memorial is seen the day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol.
The Lincoln Memorial is seen the day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol.
(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Advertisement
Advertisement

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) cleans up debris and trash strewn across the floor in the early morning hours.
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

Politics

I’m in a roomful of people ‘panicked that I might inadvertently give away their location’

Times reporter Sarah Wire while locked in the House gallery.

Politics

I’m in a roomful of people ‘panicked that I might inadvertently give away their location’

I was working at the Capitol when the Trump D.C. riots hit.

A flag that reads "Treason" lies on the floor in the early morning hours after protesters stormed the Capitol.
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
A Capitol worker removes damaged furniture on the Senate side of the building.
(Bill Clark / Getty Images)

World & Nation

Photos: Trump supporters turn violent, storm U.S. Capitol

Protesters gather in front of the Capital building on the second day of pro-Trump events

World & Nation

Photos: Trump supporters turn violent, storm U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters gather in the U.S. capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory over President Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a joint session of Congress to certify the election.
Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi work through the night in a joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Pool Photo)
Advertisement

Law enforcement officers patrol the Statuary Hall of the Capitol.
Law enforcement officers patrol and secure the Statuary Hall on Wednesday before lawmakers returned to work.
(Olivier Douliery / AFP/Getty Images)

More visual journalism from the Los Angeles Times

World & NationPolitics
Times Staff

More From the Los Angeles Times