Calm after the storm | Photos of cleanup following siege on U.S. Capitol

It was calm and quiet Thursday morning in Washington, a stark contrast to Wednesday’s shocking day of violence.

After being interrupted by a mob of President Trump’s supporters unwilling to accept the result, Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s win — the last procedural step before his inauguration Jan. 20.

Four people died in the mayhem, including a woman who was shot inside the Capitol, whose family identified her as a San Diego resident. Trump expressed support for the mob even as he urged them to leave the Capitol building. Federal, state and military officers have been deployed to secure the area.

The Lincoln Memorial is seen the day after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) cleans up debris and trash strewn across the floor in the early morning hours. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

A flag that reads “Treason” lies on the floor in the early morning hours after protesters stormed the Capitol. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

A Capitol worker removes damaged furniture on the Senate side of the building. (Bill Clark / Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi work through the night in a joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election. (J. Scott Applewhite / Pool Photo)

Law enforcement officers patrol and secure the Statuary Hall on Wednesday before lawmakers returned to work. (Olivier Douliery / AFP/Getty Images)

