Politics

Read Trump’s farewell speech from his last day in office

President Trump acknowledges a group of people.
President Trump gave a farewell speech Wednesday as he exited office.
(Associated Press)
By Louisa FrahmSEO Editor 
In his final chapter as president, Donald Trump hit a new low with the Capitol riot and a second impeachment. Following a tumultuous four years, Trump officially left the White House today. Read his final remarks below:

“It’s been a great honor — the honor of a lifetime. The greatest people in the world. The greatest home in the world — I call it a home. We’ve had an amazing four years. We’ve accomplished a lot. We love the American people. And again, it has been something very special.

“And I just want to say goodbye, but hopefully it’s not a long-term goodbye. We’ll see each other again.

“Thank you all very much. Thank you.”

Following Trump’s departure, President-elect Joe Biden will officially become the 46th president of the United States alongside his vice president-elect, Kamala Harris. Biden’s presidency signals the end of a chaotic 2020 election cycle in which Trump repeatedly contested the votes and refused to concede until after the Capitol riot occurred.

Biden poised to become the 46th president, vowing to unite and heal a nation in crisis.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is poised to become the 46th president of the United States Wednesday just hours after Trump leaves the White House.

PoliticsElection 2020
Louisa Frahm

