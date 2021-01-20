Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Three Supreme Court justices skip Biden inauguration due to coronavirus concerns

Joe Biden takes the oath of office from Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. as his wife Jill holds the Bible on Wednesday
Joe Biden takes the presidential oath of office from Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. with his hand on a Bible held by his wife Dr. Jill Biden on the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Faith E. PinhoStaff Writer 
Share

The Supreme Court’s three oldest justices did not attend the Biden inauguration due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Justices Stephen G. Breyer, 82; Clarence Thomas, 72, and Samuel A. Alito Jr., 70, did not join their colleagues at the Capitol for the historic day.

“They elected not to attend the inauguration ceremony in light of the public health risks posed by the COVID pandemic,” said Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg in an email.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. carried out his duty of administering the oath of office to President Biden. Justice Sonia Sotomayor administered the oath to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Politics

Biden becomes the 46th president, vowing to heal and unite a nation in crisis

Washington , DC - January 20: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as his wife U.S. First Lady-elect Jill Biden stands next to him during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. . (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Biden becomes the 46th president, vowing to heal and unite a nation in crisis

After a half-century as senator and vice president, Biden assumes the presidency at a time when the country faces health, economic and societal crises.

All nine Supreme Court justices typically attend inaugurations, sitting behind the outgoing administration members. Several have opted out of attending past presidents’ annual State of the Union speeches. Notably, former President Trump also opted not to attend the inauguration.

Politics

Inauguration Day live updates: Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president; Kamala Harris as first female vice president

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive at the U.S. Capitol

Politics

Inauguration Day live updates: Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president; Kamala Harris as first female vice president

Joe Biden is inaugurated hours after his predecessor leaves the White House, clearing the way for a beleaguered nation to turn the page on one of the most divisive chapters in its political history.

The Supreme Court building has been closed to the public for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The court also put a hold on receiving paper documents at the court for the last five days, “in light of security measures being implemented in connection with the upcoming Inauguration,” according to the court website.

PoliticsElection 2020
Faith E. Pinho

Faith E. Pinho is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement