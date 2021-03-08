Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Politics

Biden administration to give temporary protected status to thousands of Venezuelans in U.S.

Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Tracy Wilkinson
Molly O’Toole
WASHINGTON — 

The White House Monday will announce a temporary protected status decree that could allow tens of thousands of Venezuelans who fled their homeland to remain in the United States with legal status, congressional sources said.

The program marks a significant shift in U.S. policy towards Venezuelans, who throughout most of the Trump administration were denied protection even as President Trump tried to overthrow the leftist government in Caracas. His administration also secretly deported Venezuelans despite clamor in Congress for protected status for Venezuelan refugees.

Only on his last day in office, Trump issued an executive order deferring the removal of Venezuelans for 18 months, but it left them in limbo.

A White House announcement was expected later Monday, but a staffer in the office of Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) confirmed administration officials had informed them in advance about the move. A second Senate office confirmed the decision.

Fleeing poverty, hunger, disease and the brutal repression of President Nicolas Maduro, more than 4 million Venezuelans have left their country to date, according to the United Nations refugee agency, and more than 800,000 have sought asylum globally.

Politics
Tracy Wilkinson

Tracy Wilkinson covers foreign affairs from the Los Angeles Times’ Washington, D.C., bureau.

Molly O’Toole

Molly O’Toole is an immigration and security reporter based in the Los Angeles Times’ Washington, D.C., bureau. Previously, she was a senior reporter at Foreign Policy and a politics reporter at the Atlantic’s Defense One. She has covered migration and security from Central America to West Africa to South Asia. In 2020 she was awarded the first-ever Pulitzer Prize in audio reporting with the staff of This American Life and freelancer Emily Green for “The Out Crowd,” investigating the personal impact of the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. She was also a 2020 finalist for the Livingston Awards. She is a graduate of Cornell University and NYU, but will always be a Californian.

