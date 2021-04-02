Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
U.S. Capitol on lockdown after report of possible shooting nearby

U.S. Capitol
An inner perimeter anti-scaling fence is around the U.S. Capitol.
(Associated Press)
By Jennifer Haberkorn
Sarah D. Wire
WASHINGTON — 

The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown after reports of a possible shooting, with multiple police departments responding.

Video footage from reporters on the scene showed Capitol Police, DC Metropolitan Police and U.S. Park Service Police responding with multiple stretchers at the intersection of Constitution Ave NE and Delaware Ave NE on the Senate side of the building. One video appeared to show a Park Service helicopter landing on the lawn on the East Front of the Capitol.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

