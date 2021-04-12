Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Biden to name immigration officials amid migrant increase at border

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at a lectern in front of a big U.S. flag
Then President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center on Jan. 19 in New Castle, Del.
(Evan Vucci / AP)
By Jordan Fabian
Bloomberg
Share

President Biden plans to announce nominations for two key immigration jobs as the administration confronts an influx of migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a White House official.

Biden has selected Chris Magnus, the police chief from Tucson, to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the official said. He’d been a critic of the Trump administration’s anti-immigration policies.

Biden also intends to nominate Ur Jaddou, an immigrant-rights advocate, to lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The agency will implement Biden’s rollback of some of Trump’s hard-line visa policies.

If confirmed by the Senate, Magnus would help lead the response to an influx of migrants at the southern border that has posed an early challenge to Biden. The U.S. in March saw the highest number of apprehensions at the border in almost two decades, including a record number of children and teens traveling alone.

Advertisement

Magnus joins five other nominees at the Department of Homeland Security, according to a White House official. The New York Times reported the selections earlier.

California

Biden’s big immigration bill

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: DACA recipients and their supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, denied the Trump administration's attempt to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

California

Biden’s big immigration bill

Democratic lawmakers have introduced the immigration reform legislation that Biden officials touted on Inauguration Day.

“They are highly-regarded and accomplished professionals with deep experience in their respective fields,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. “Together they will help advance the Department of Homeland Security’s mission to ensure the safety and security of the American people.”

The nominations announced Monday also include top officials at DHS headquarters, jobs that had been hollowed out and led by acting leaders during Trump’s presidency.

Advertisement

John Tien, the National Security Council director for Afghanistan and Pakistan under President Obama, will be nominated as deputy secretary. Tien has been a managing director at Citigroup Inc. since 2011. Another former Obama administration official, Jonathan Meyer, was picked as general counsel.

PoliticsWorld & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement