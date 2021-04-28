How to watch President Biden’s first address to Congress

President Biden’s Wednesday night speech to a joint session of Congress will be unlike others before it.

Most such events are massive affairs, with lawmakers, guests and officials packed into the House to watch the president’s speech.

But this is April 2021, months after an insurrection breached the Capitol and more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) invited Biden to travel to Capitol Hill, but she sent out far fewer invitations to others.

Here’s what you need to know:

Advertisement

What time is the speech?

The address, which is definitely not a State of the Union address, will take place Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern, or 6 p.m. Pacific.

Wait, why isn’t this the State of the Union address?

So, the last six presidents have elected to not describe their first speech to a joint session of Congress, typically given in the first two months, as a State of the Union address. The first address has historically been used to lay out plans for a president’s first year in office.

Biden delayed his address to focus on responding to the pandemic that had killed more than 400,000 Americans by his inauguration. His promise had been to get 100 million vaccination shots into people’s arms in his first 100 days; he’s managed to double that before his self-imposed deadline.

OK, that makes sense. So how can I watch?

If you still own a cable box, you can watch it on C-SPAN and on major news stations — ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can stream it on YouTube, the White House’s website and the apps and websites of the television stations. You can also watch it on the homepage of the Los Angeles Times.

How has COVID-19 changed the evening?

The pandemic has upended nearly every tradition we hold dear. The president’s joint session speech is no exception.

In years past, the House speaker would invite all 535 representatives and senators, their guests, the entire Supreme Court, the president and first lady’s guests, most of the Cabinet, the vice president and members of the news media to the event.

Pelosi kept the invitations to a minimum this year under the advice of the attending physician to Congress. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., for example, will represent the other eight justices at the address; he is the only one invited, according to two spokeswomen for the court.

Neither the president nor First Lady Jill Biden will invite guests, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said.

Advertisement

The restrictions also come amid heightened security at the Capitol after Trump supporters rioted and breached the building on Jan. 6.

California Sen. Alex Padilla was lucky enough to be among the limited lawmakers to snag an invite. The freshman Democrat told the L.A. Times he’s never attended a joint session address and anticipates an exciting evening “not only because it’s Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress but yet another marker of turning the page of the last four years.”

Is everybody OK with the smaller audience?

Some congressional Republicans have balked at Pelosi limiting invitations and for planning the evening while the House is not in session. Many House Republicans have been in Florida for a GOP retreat, raising questions about how many would return for the address.

What can I expect?

Though some recent presidents’ addresses have topped an hour, Bob Shrum, a former Democratic strategist and current director of the Center for the Political Future at USC, expects Biden to be succinct.

Advertisement

“I think the address will be as disciplined as his campaign was,” Shrum said. Biden wants “to hold the public’s attention.”

Shrum said Biden will likely highlight the sweeping $1.9-trillion economic stimulus package he signed in March as well as his success in vaccination efforts. Shrum also expects Biden to talk about his infrastructure proposal as well as immigration, climate change and law enforcement.

Psaki has said the core of Biden’s address would include child care, education and the economy and that he may discuss police reform and expanding access to healthcare. He is expected to detail the “American Families Plan” that he is unveiling Wednesday.

That makes sense. Who will give the rebuttal address?

Republican leaders awarded that honor to Sen. Tim Scott, who has represented South Carolina since 2013. Scott in a statement said he looks “forward to having an honest conversation” and “sharing Republicans’ optimistic vision for expanding opportunity and empowering working families.”

Advertisement

Scott, the only Black lawmaker to serve in both chambers, is often mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He aligned himself closely with former President Trump and has spoken substantially on his interactions with police as a Black American.

What else should I watch for?

In addition to the COVID-19 restrictions, you might notice one other small, but significant, difference about the night.

Pelosi will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris on the dais behind Biden during the speech. It will be the first time two women have presided over the joint session in those positions.