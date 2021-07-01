Advertisement
Some 200 California projects may be funded by Biden’s infrastructure bill. Search your city’s projects here

An aerial view of 405 Freeway traffic in the Sepulveda Pass in Los Angeles in August 2018.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Jennifer HaberkornStaff Writer 
WASHINGTON —

The House on Thursday approved an approximately $715-billion transportation infrastructure plan that would build and repair roads, bridges and rail systems around the country.

The bill forms the House’s framework for President Biden’s infrastructure plan. While the proposal is likely to change during negotiations with the Senate as it progresses toward Biden’s desk, the bill includes $920 million specifically targeted to projects throughout California.

The most expensive California project, at $25 million, will be pre-construction work on a transportation hub in San Diego. Major projects in Los Angeles include a Metro transit line through the Sepulveda Pass and improvements to existing transit in the Vermont Corridor.

The bill also marks the first use of “earmarks,” or provisions that fund a specific project requested by a member of Congress, since a ban on the practice went into effect in 2011.

Jennifer Haberkorn

Jennifer Haberkorn covers Congress in Washington, D.C., for the Los Angeles Times. She has reported from Washington since 2005, spending much of that time roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol. Before arriving at The Times, Haberkorn spent eight years at Politico writing about the 2010 healthcare law, a story that took her to Congress, the states, healthcare clinics and courtrooms around the country. She also covered Congress and local business news for the Washington Times. Haberkorn is a native of the Chicago area and graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.

