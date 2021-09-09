Advertisement
How 9/11 changed politics: Top leaders reflect on the impact on their lives and careers

Members of Congress stand on the steps of the Capitol.
The day after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the U.S., members of Congress sing “God Bless America” on the steps of the Capitol in Washington.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
By Melanie Mason
Janet Hook
1

Pete Buttigieg was in his Harvard dorm room. Joni Ernst was planning her toddler’s birthday party in their new home in Red Oak, Iowa. Asa Hutchinson was scheduled to board a commercial flight to Washington, D.C. — and ended up on a military jet instead.

Through different vantage points, they saw the same indelible images: the collapse of the World Trade Center towers, the smoldering Pentagon, the crater of wreckage in Shanksville, Pa.

They, like much of the nation, can easily summon their memories of Sept. 11, 2001, a collective freeze frame of the moment that seemed to transform everything.

After a presidential impeachment and a fiercely contested presidential election that was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling, the terrorist attacks offered a flash of national unity. The bipartisan cooperation was fleeting.

But in other ways, the impact of 9/11 has endured for decades, including the lasting influence on politicians who are today at the highest reaches of American power.

For some, that day changed their careers entirely, like that of Tom Cole of Oklahoma, who was soon launched into a new, unplanned chapter of public service. The attacks set first-year Rep. Adam B. Schiff on a course that, two decades later, made him one of the most visible Democrats in Congress. Lessons learned in the aftermath of Sept. 11 still resonate with officials navigating our current crises of the COVID-19 pandemic, civic unrest and withdrawal from Afghanistan.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, eight politicians shared their reflections on how the cataclysm of Sept. 11 shaped their own lives and guided their approach to politics.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in his office in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Rep. Adam B. Schiff: ‘Maybe this is where I can add value’

Rep. Adam B. Schiff was at the start of his congressional career when Congress was threatened on 9/11. Nearly 20 years later, he has witnessed the Capitol be imperiled again.
Republican U.S Rep. Tom Cole talks to supporters during the Republican watch party in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

Rep. Tom Cole: ‘I don’t know if I would have run if I hadn’t seen that event’

Tom Cole, now an Oklahoma congressman, had a bird’s-eye view of the chaos in Washington after the Sept. 11 attacks. The experience redirected his career trajectory.
"Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was a college student at Harvard on Sept. 11, 2001." credit line: U.S. Department of Transportation.

Transportation chief Pete Buttigieg: 9/11 awoke millennials to a dangerous world

For Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who was a college sophomore at Harvard on Sept. 11, 2001, the attacks were a perspective-rattling event for his entire generation — millennials whose post-Cold War lives had been largely untouched by war.
FILE - In this April 10, 2019 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in his office at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson says the state should have harsher penalties for people convicted of targeting others because of their race, ethnicity or religion, calling for the measure in the wake of two mass shootings that include one in Texas being investigated as a hate crime by federal authorities. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson: Debate on liberty vs. safety endures from 9/11 to present

Sept. 11 was a curveball that reshaped Asa Hutchinson’s mission as a Bush administration official. Twenty years later, he sees parallels in how the COVID-19 pandemic jolted his work as governor.
WASHINGTON, CA - AUGUST 05: Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), photographed during an interview at her office in the Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Sen. Joni Ernst: Sept. 11 set her on a path of intensified commitment to the military

For Joni Ernst, now a GOP senator from Iowa, Sept. 11 set her on a path of intensifying commitment to the military, catapulting her from a part-time reserve post to a full-time overseas deployment during the Iraq war.
FILE - In this May 27, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison answers questions during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. Ellison says his office will lead the prosecution of former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter who is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright. Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, on April 11, 2021 (John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP, Pool, File)

Atty. Gen. Keith Ellison: His Muslim faith was attacked in his run for Congress after 9/11

For Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress and now Minnesota’s attorney general, the aftermath of Sept. 11 was not all feel-good flag waving and national unity. The attacks also set off a wave of Islamophobia that he believes affects politics and law enforcement to this day.
Val Demings, now a Democratic House member from Florida, was a member of the Orlando Police Department on Sept. 11, 2001."

Rep. Val Demings: She witnessed 9/11 from the perspective of a police officer

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), a policewoman-turned-politician, witnessed the calamity of Sept. 11 as few other politicians did: from the perspective of law enforcement.
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 12: Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis joined The Consul General of Mexico Marcela Celorio for a press conference to announce a new COVID-19 testing site at the Mexican Consulate office in Los Angeles.The free testing site opened August 12, 2020 with data revealing that Latinos in L.A. County have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Tests will be administered at this location five days a week with more than 1,500 tests to be administered weekly. Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Supervisor Hilda Solis: ‘There but for the grace of God go I’

Supervisor Hilda Solis took comfort in Congress’ impulse to come together after the attacks of Sept. 11, but lamented that not everyone in the country got to share in that unifying spirit.

Melanie Mason

Melanie Mason is a national political correspondent for the Los Angeles Times, based in Los Angeles. She started with The Times in Washington, D.C., in 2011, covering money and politics, and she also covered state politics and government in Sacramento.

Janet Hook

Janet Hook covers national politics for the Los Angeles Times. She returned to the Washington bureau in 2018 after spending eight years covering politics and Congress for the Wall Street Journal. Her first stint with The Times was in 1995-2010 covering Congress and politics. She received the Everett Dirksen Award for reporting on Congress, the Carey McWilliams Award for political reporting and the John S. Knight Fellowship for Professional Journalists. She is a graduate of Harvard University.

